NPA Announces 15% Port Tariff Increase, First in 32 Years

The Federal Government, through the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), has announced a 15% raise in port tariffs, marking the first hike in 32 years.

This was disclosed by the NPA Managing Director, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, during a stakeholders’ engagement in Lagos on Thursday.

He stated that the 15% increment will be applied across board, affecting various services and operations within the ports.

According to Dantsoho, represented by Executive Director of Marine and Operations Mr. Olalekan Badmus, the NPA has maintained the same rates for over three decades despite significant economic changes.

Persecondnews reports that the changes include exchange rate fluctuations, rising wages, fuel and lubricant costs, and inflation.

The tariff increase aims to address these economic realities and ensure the sustainability of port operations.

The decision, however, has been greeted with mixed reactions.

While some stakeholders in the shipping and logistics sectors have expressed concerns about the impact of the tariff hike on the cost of doing business in Nigeria, others have acknowledged the necessity of the move in light of the agency’s financial constraints and the broader economic conditions.

The tariff increase is expected to take effect in the coming months, and the NPA has assured stakeholders that it will work closely with port operators, shipping companies, and other stakeholders to minimize any potential disruptions during the transition.

Additionally, the NPA plans to use the additional revenue generated from the increase to fund improvements of port infrastructure, enhance the capacity of terminals, and improve services such as cargo handling, storage, and security.