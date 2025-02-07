Late Ondo SSG, Oluwatuyi rendered selfless services to humanity – Aiyedatiwa

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Scores of the citizenry in Ondo state converged on Akure City Hall on Thursday night to commence the funeral rites for the late Secretary to the State Government, Temitayo Oluwatuyi.

Friends, family, political associates and government officials came in huge numbers to pay tribute to the political leader.

Leading the scores of tributes, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa said “We are brought together here tonight to, once more, pay our respects to an extraordinary individual, a shining star, whose light illuminated the lives of countless people in Ondo state and across the country”

The deputy governor, Olayide Adelami, delivered the governor’s tribute, which he said was a reflection of the life and times of the late Oluwatuyi, who in different capacities, served the state meritoriously.

He acknowledged the sterling qualities of the late Secretary to the State Government (SSG), especially his commitment to the welfare of the vulnerable in society.

“Hon Oluwatuyi’s life’s odyssey was a testament to the power of dedication, perseverance and selfless service. As a public servant, he embodied the values of integrity, compassion, civility and inclusivity.

“His unwavering commitment to the welfare of our people, particularly the most vulnerable deserves our interminable admiration”, the governor extolled the late SSG.

Earlier, Chief of Staff to Ondo state governor, Segun Omojuwa, said the late SSG was a humble and consummate politician who lived a life of excellence and purpose.

Speaking on behalf of the family, the late Oluwatuyi’s daughter, Yetunde Astruv, described her father as a responsible family man, who was always there for all.

“On behalf of my siblings, we are fulfilled that our father lived a very good life. He achieved almost everything he wanted to be in life. We are grateful to him for giving us the best education. We will miss his regular birthday messages. Infact, we will truly miss our dad”, Astruv recalled with nostalgic emotions.

On his part, the immediate past commissioner for Information and Orientation, Wale Akinlosotu, lauded the late SSG’s strength of character, saying he was a distinguished public servant who served diligently.

