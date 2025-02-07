Gov Otti set to turn abandoned Aba Mega Mall to manufacturing ecosystem, export hub

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The Governor of Abia State Dr Alex Otti is set to revitalize and bring back the Aba Mega Mall Project after it was commissioned in May 2015 and abandoned same period by the previous administration in Abia State.

Speaking to the Press after a crucial meeting with Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti,the Greenfield Assets Limited Group Chairman and owners of the Mall, Dr. Paul Obanua expressed excitement over his deliberations with the Governor and possible partnership that is in the offing after watching an investment he borrowed $10 Million to make, lie fallow for 10 years.

He said that the Governor, Dr. Otti is receptive to development and possesses the requisite political will to develop Abia State.

“We are very excited that the Governor, His Excellency, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti has granted us the audience we’ve not had in this State in the last 10 years, we are very excited and have our investors lined up to bring investments worth over 50 Billion Naira to Aba Mega Mall Space to be converted into a Manufacturing Ecosystem and Export Hub.

“You know what is important in every leadership is the political will to do the right thing. If the leader is willing, the people will be willing and would follow.

“So, the people might be willing to have development, everybody wants development, then, if your political leaders lack the political will to do the right thing, no matter how beautiful the project is, it’s never gonna work .

“But, what we found in His Excellency, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti is that he has that political will to bring in development to this State. If you want to get his attention, just say development, you will get his attention, of course you will be ready to face questions because he would bombard you with questions, if you don’t know what you are talking about, then you have failed,” Obanua said

He expressed satisfaction with the outcome of their deliberations with the Governor and further disclosed that they came and presented their new plans to the Governor for the Mall, which include, manufacturing services and standardization for the hardworking and talented Abia entrepreneurs for improved productivity of especially garments and shoes.

“We are here today to present our new initiative and plan for Aba Mega Mall to transform it into an Industrial Manufacturing Park and Export hub that can service US, Europe, Asia and African Markets. What we are going to provide in the new proposed Aba Manufacturing Park and Export Hub is that we are going to provide Industrial Manufacturing as a Service to the entrepreneurs and artisans in the garments and shoes ecosystem.

“What that means is that we are going to have Automated Industrial Garment Cutting and Sewing Machines

that would improve productivity for the garments and shoes manufacturers by more than 100X,” Obanuo disclosed.

Continuing he said that working with the Government, they would provide power, provide, standardization as well as put certifications to those products so as to export them to create wealth for manufacturers and entrepreneurs in Aba and its environs. He identified lack of automated industrial cutting and sewing machines for garments and shoes producers as some of the problems of the manufacturers/artisans and offered to fill that gap.

Obanua, who sought the opinion and consideration of the Governor in partnering with his organization in realizing their new vision and plan for the current Aba Mega Mall Space, thanked Governor Alex Otti for his wonderful insights on how to make the abandoned Aba Mega Mall project come back alive.

Responding, the Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti said that his government is committed to partnering with genuine investors to bring positive turn around of the economy of the State.

He assured the Management of Greenfield Assets Limited that his administration would look into its request with a view to finding a way of bringing the long abandoned Aba Mega Mall project back to life and ensure that its multi million dollars assets is put into industrial use for the benefit of the people of Abia State.

Governor Otti, who directed that further engagements be done with the State government ‘s team reiterated that he is in governance to create wealth for the people.

In his vote of thanks, Mr. Sam Chidoka, the Chief Executive Officer of Anchoria Advisory Services and Financial Advisers to Greenfield Assets Group Limited, thanked Governor Otti for the warm and uncommon reception they were given. He commended Governor Otti for his humility and the humanity he has brought into governance, saying that they are praying for him as his success in politics as someone from the private sector would encourage others and serve as a reference point to ask people to vote those from the private sector if they eventually join politics.