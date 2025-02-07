Delivering  durable roads critical to my administration, -Uzodimma 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Imo state Governor Hope Uzodimma has assured that delivering durable roads is very paramount to his administration

The Governor said this Thursday, while commissioning the newly rebuilt 18 km Mgbidi / Oguta road as well as the 3.4 km DSS interchange road in Owerri the state capital

Joined by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje and other key officials of the Party to formally commission the roads, the Governor insists that provision of good road network remains paramount in the programme of his administration

He also said that both roads are critical to the socio economic activities in the State, given their direct link to the Owerri/Onitsha expressway and other towns and communities within the State.

During the commissioning of the 18-km Mgbidi/Oguta road, however, Governor Uzodimma explained that his administration remains committed to delivering quality and durable roads across the 27 Local Governments of the State and that so far, he has achieved milestone in urban and rural road revolution in the State.

The Governor noted that under the Road Revolution programme of his administration, over 120 solid roads across the three senatorial zones of the State had been delivered, a feat he said has “remained a testament for the APC-led administration in the State which gives credence to the massive victory of the Party at the last Local Government elections in all 27 LGAs of the State.”

He reiterated that part of the shared vision of his 3-R mantra was to diversify the economy and industrialise the State, pointing out that the Mgbidi/Oguta Road will stimulate economic activities in Oru West and Oguta Local Government Areas.

“It will create access to the Orashi Energy Free Zone and the proposed River Port in Oguta,” he added.

The Governor, therefore, entreated the Local Government Chairmen of Oru West and Oguta, the traditional rulers and stakeholders in the areas, to take possession of the roads and ensure that the facilities used in their construction are protected against vandals.

At the commissioning of the DSS road, now renamed Abdullahi Ganduje Drive, the Governor said that “the road is a veritable and strategic road, as it links Orlu and Onitsha roads and provides a ring road within the State.”

He explained that the road underwent a holistic reconstruction and redesign, with necessary features and amenities in line with his administration’s commitment to enthroning an industrial, self-reliant economy that will be a pride of all Imo people and indeed Nigeria.

Governor Uzodimma then invited the APC National Chairman to commission the new DSS road whose name it now bears.

Earlier, the Imo State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Barr. Ralph Nwosu said the Mgbidi/Oguta road is a broadway of 12-km and an additional 6-km of Oguta Road pointing out that Mgbidi town is a gateway to exploring the potentials that abound in Oguta.

Nwosu further explained that the 3.4-km DSS Road forms part of the inner ring road in Owerri and that road users travelling to and fro Mbaise, Okigwe, Umuahia, Orlu, Aba, from Onitsha can as well commute through the corridor to boycott traffic.

He reported that the newly commissioned roads were built according to engineering specification by an indigenous contractor – Autograph Construction Company – who understands the language of quality in road construction.

The ceremonies attracted large crowds of residents and Imo people who could not hold their joy to complement the Governor for the road revolution.

Party faithful at the State and National levels, political office holders and appointees of government, traditional rulers and other important dignitaries were present to witness the event.