Akoko passengers cry out for reduction in transport fares

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Scores of Akoko commuters in Ondo state have cried out to the government and transport associations to prevail on their members to reduce transport fares that were hiked shortly after the removal of the Oil subsidy.

Now that the fuel pump price is being reduced by relevant agencies, the aggrieved Passengers expressed the urgent need to bring down the transport fares.

Findings revealed that transport fares particularly in the northern senatorial district both inter state and intra city transports is still on the high side.

For instance, motorcycle operators( Okada) in Owo Ikare, Ifon, Akungba and Oka charge between N300 and N500naira depending on negotiation.

Ikare to Akure still costs between N4,000 to N5000 while Ikare to Lagos costs N14,000 and Okeagbe to Afin Akoko costs N800 when fuel was N1,200 even with the latest reduction to N970 per litre.

Residents of Akoko land are now seeking reasonable reduction in the transport fares to reflect the fuel market reality.

An Akunu-Akoko community. Leader, Chief Ladi Bello urged stakeholders to wade into the situation by making sure the economic hardship is reduced.

He said” Why is it so easy for motorists to quickly increase the transport any time there is any increment, but difficult to adjust the transport fares when there is a reduction in fuel pump price

Chief Bello decried the exploitative manner of the road transporters in the area, calling for more understanding in their operations.

