Adeleke inducts 10,000 Osun youths into Imole Youth Corps

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

As part of measures embarked on to refuse the level of unemployment in the state, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has inaugurated no fewer than 10, 000 youths into the Imole Youth Corps.

Speaking at the inauguration held at the Freedom Park, Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Thursday, Adeleke stressed that 10,000 youths were selected across 332 political wards. They are engaged to provide services in the area of health, security, environment and education.

He revealed that the move serves as a testament to his administration’s commitment to provide job opportunities for youths in the state.

According to him, “Today’s gathering is a continuation of our efforts to provide job opportunities for our teaming youth. Ten thousand youths spread across the 332 political wards are engaged to provide services in the area of health, security, environment and education.

“Our administration is focused on tackling the unemployment crisis. We note the widespread joblessness among the youths.

“Our first decision is to create an enabling environment for job creation by both the government and the private sector. Part of actions taken so far by the administration is to provide financial support to small businesses through cooperative movement, statewide infrastructure upgrade and the recent launching of the agropreneur programme.

“Through small business financing, this administration has provided lifeline and operational loans to thousands of grassroots entrepreneurs. Over Four Billion naira has so far been committed to this revolving loan scheme.

“Our government is also enforcing local content in the implementation of the state’s infrastructure projects. We engage local contractors who in turn employ local technicians, thereby imparting new skills. Additionally, local suppliers are patronized. We ensure Osun money revolves within Osun state.

“I am happy you announce that through our local content policy, financial access to businesses, and ongoing youth agropreneur programme, over 250,000 of our population were provided job opportunities. The figures are set to increase as we launch the agropreneur project in each of the 30 local government and Area Council, the Governor explained.

Earlier in his address, the Commissioner for Youth Development, Moshood Olagunju, congratulated them, urging them to be good ambassadors of the newly created youth engagement platform.

“ I commend Mr Governor and the entire members of the State Executive Council on the successful take off of the programme. Governor Adeleke has demonstrated now and then his love and passion for youth development”, the Commissioner posited.