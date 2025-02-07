Accugas Grants Full University Scholarships to Second Cohort of 50 Students from Akwa Ibom and Cross River States through its SEE-IT Programme

Accugas Limited, the midstream subsidiary of Savannah Energy PLC, the British independent energy company focused around the delivery of Projects that Matter, is pleased to announce that it has granted full university education scholarships to the second cohort of 50 students from Akwa Ibom and Cross River States through the Savannah Energy Education and Internship Training (“SEE-IT”) programme at a ceremony held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The scholarship package covers each beneficiary’s school fees, accommodation costs, study materials, and living costs for their entire tertiary education, whether public or private.

In addition to this, the scholarship beneficiaries will receive specialised training from leadership and peak performance consultants throughout the duration of the scholarships to help support them in achieving great results and to better prepare them for life after university. Upon graduation, all beneficiaries will also be offered an opportunity for an internship at Savannah, where they will gain hands-on experience in a world-class environment.

The SEE-IT programme was launched in 2023 to enhance access to quality education in Akwa Ibom and Cross Rivers States. The programme was conceived to help ensure that brilliant but indigent students from the two states achieve their dreams of quality university education irrespective of their chosen field of study, thereby contributing to the social and economic development of the states and Nigeria.

Last year, the programme was extended with the addition of Environmental Awareness Clubs in 20 public secondary schools in Akwa Ibom State, aimed at inspiring students on their career choices and instilling awareness about sustainable environmental practices. The club activities commenced in June and culminated in a quiz competition in August. The top five winners of the quiz competition received cash prizes and automatic scholarships for the next academic year.

Pade Durotoye, Managing Director, Savannah Energy, Nigeria, said:

“The SEE-IT programme is something that brings us great delight. We are very proud of what we’ve been able to achieve in the last two years. The programme benefits the education and economy of Akwa Ibom and Cross River States, Nigeria, and Africa as a whole. We believe very strongly in the power of people. We believe that education is what unlocks our potential. And we believe that there are very many talented and capable people whose circumstances in life have made it very hard for them to achieve their full potential. This is why we are doing this. We believe very strongly that by making education accessible to people who might have missed it, we are transforming not just the lives of the people and their immediate families, but the entire economy at large. This is more than just education. This is transformation.”

His Excellency, Umo Bassey Eno, Governor of Akwa Ibom State, said:

“Let me specially commend Savannah Energy through Accugas Limited for not only doing business in Akwa Ibom State but also giving back in a way that truly matters through education. The SEE-IT Scholarship Programme is a laudable initiative that will change lives. And I must say, this is the kind of collaboration we welcome in our state. That is why I deeply appreciate Savannah for its SEE-IT Scholarship Programme, which is sponsoring 50 students from Akwa Ibom and Cross River States, offering internships, and establishing environmental awareness clubs in schools in Akwa Ibom State. This is Corporate Social Responsibility at its best. I urge other well-meaning individuals, corporate bodies, and organisations operating in Akwa Ibom State to emulate this noble gesture by investing in the future of our children through education and skills development. Education remains the cornerstone of our administration’s vision, as encapsulated in our blueprints, the A.R.I.S.E. Agenda.”

Nkoyo Etuk, Head of Stakeholder Relations and Regional Manager, South East, Savannah Energy, Nigeria, said:

“Education is an important part of Savannah’s sustainability strategy, where our first pillar focuses on promoting socio-economic prosperity within our host countries of operation in Africa. This pillar is aligned with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 – Quality Education – helping to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all. The SEE-IT programme is an example of how we are contributing to the development of our host communities in Nigeria. The 50 scholarship beneficiaries were selected from 1,481 applications received from recently admitted students of Akwa Ibom and Cross Rivers States origin. These students underwent rigorous, transparent, and merit-based screening process, having sat through a computer-based test and an interview session, which was led by university professors. We are delighted to be making these awards to the next generation of students.”:

Accugas Limited is the midstream subsidiary of Savannah Energy PLC, the British independent energy company focused around the delivery of Projects that Matter in Africa.