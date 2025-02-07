AAN Seeks Free Skin Cancer Treatment, Other Medical Care For Persons With Albinism

The Albinism Association of Nigeria, AAN, has expressed concern over the escalating health crisis facing Persons With Albinism, PWA, in the country.

The concern was highlighted on Tuesday in commemoration of the World Cancer Day 2025 themed, “United by Unique.”

Dr. Bisi Bamishe, the National President of the association, highlighted the severe impact of cancer on their community, stating that it is devastating their members.

AAN called on the federal, state, and local governments, legislative bodies at all levels, well-meaning individuals, local and international donors, and relevant stakeholders to come together to help reduce, and ultimately eliminate, the incidence of skin cancer among PWA.

Dr. Bamishe stated, “Despite our continuous advocacy efforts, the situation for Persons With albinism remains largely unaddressed, with dire consequences. In just a few days, we lost three of our beloved members to this terrible disease.

“Currently, many others are fighting for their lives—some are in hospitals, while others struggle at home without access to proper medical care or hope for recovery. The grim reality is that the community of Persons With Albinism in Nigeria is under siege, and urgent action is needed to prevent further loss of lives.”

She emphasised the ongoing health challenges faced by people with albinism in Nigeria, particularly their extreme vulnerability to skin cancer due to a lack of melanin in their skin.

“The absence of structured government interventions, such as free or subsidised skin cancer treatments, preventive measures like sunscreen distribution, and specialised dermatological care, has left the community in despair.

“Without immediate action, we will continue to witness preventable deaths among our members.”

However, Dr. Bamishe acknowledged the support from the Lagos State Government.

“We must recognise the efforts of some state governors, development partners, and NGOs who have made significant contributions. Special appreciation goes to the Lagos State Government for spending over N20 million on skin cancer patients over the last two years, as well as providing sunscreen, hats, and umbrellas. We hope other states can follow suit,” she stated in a communication made available to CASEFILE.

She noted, “The AAN has conducted multiple advocacy visits to key national and state stakeholders to raise awareness about the urgent health needs of persons with albinism.”

The group says it has engaged policymakers, health authorities, and legislators, urging them to implement sustainable policies that will ensure access to affordable healthcare, routine skin cancer screening, and the provision of lifesaving treatments for affected individuals.

She however reiterated the following urgent appeals: