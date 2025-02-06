34 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Health

The big catch-up: Bayelsa to commence vaccine exercise February 11

by Peter Anayo075

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

 

 

Stakeholders from various sectors gathered in Bayelsa State for an engagement meeting aimed at promoting the second phase of the Big Catch-Up exercise, which is set to commence on February 11, 2025.

 

The meeting, organized by the Bayelsa State Primary Health Care Board, focused on educating participants about the initiative designed to vaccinate children aged 0 to 5 years who have not completed their immunization schedules.

 

During the meeting, Dr. Clement Angalabiri, Deputy Director of Health Promotion, emphasized the critical need for children who missed routine vaccinations to receive four essential vaccines.

 

These vaccines are vital for protecting against preventable diseases such as polio, meningitis, and yellow fever.

The Big Catch-Up initiative is part of a broader strategy to address the significant gaps in immunization coverage exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

The program aims to ensure that children receive the necessary vaccinations to safeguard their health and wellbeing, thereby reducing the incidence of vaccine-preventable diseases in the community.

 

“Children who have missed immunization during COVID-19 and for other reasons are to complete the vaccination, we are giving them Penta, PCV, IPV. POPV was added to this second round which was not part of the first round of the Big Catch up exercise”

 

Dr Angalabiri called on all stakeholders to create more awareness by disseminating the information to people in their families, wards and communities for the successful implementation of the exercise in the state.

 

He also urged parents and care givers to take advantage of this opportunity by making their children available for the exercise adding that the vaccines are free, safe and effective.

 

Chairperson, the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, Mrs Grace Orumieyefa commended the Primary Health Care Board for the engagement meeting saying it has been positively impactful in the state.

 

Mrs Orumieyefa reiterated the commitment of NAWOJ to ensuring that more women are educated and sensitized on the Big Catch-up exercise.

 

Chairman, Bayelsa Nongovernmental Organizations BANGOF, Mr Taritein Boco pledged his support for the exercise noting that the NGO’S in the state would embark on more sensitization and create more awareness on the exercise.

 

On her part, Public Relations Officer of the Eunice Nnachi Women Advocacy Foundation, ENWAF, Elizabeth Vincent gave assurance of support through sensitization programs in public places.

 

Also speaking, Secretary of the Women Organized for Mentorship and Advocacy Network, WOMAN, Ebizimo Agedah noted that the organization would embark on community outreaches to ensure that more persons know the importance and benefits of immunization.

 

The second phase of the Big Catch up exercise begins on the 11th to the 16th of February, 2025 in Ogbia, Southern Ijaw, Sagbama and Yenagoa local government areas of Bayelsa state.

 

