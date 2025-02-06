SEDC established to rebuild S’East, improve infrastructure devt -Speaker Abbas

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has emphasized the crucial role of the South East Development Commission (SEDC) in driving the Southeast region’s transformation into a hub of innovation, commerce, and industrial growth.

Highlighting the region’s long-standing challenges, including gully erosion, infrastructural decay, economic downturn, youth unemployment, and insecurity, Speaker Abbas however said that SEDC will serve as a catalyst for recovery, rebuilding, and modernization, charging the commission to tackle the challenges head-on.

The Speaker made the remarks at the inaugural meeting of the House of Representatives committee on South East Development Commission held at the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

Represented by the Deputy Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, the Speaker expressed confidence that the establishment of the Commission will reposition the region for growth and development.

He said: “Today’s inauguration is not just a formality. It is the beginning of a renewed effort to unlock the full potential of the South East, a region known for its resilience, industry, and entrepreneurial spirit.

“The establishment of the South East Development Commission is a testament to the recognition of the urgent need for targeted infrastructural development, economic revitalization, and social progress in the region.

“Over the years, the Southeast has faced challenges ranging from gully erosion, infrastructural decay, economic downturn, youth unemployment, and the lingering effects of insecurity.

“This commission was therefore created to serve as a vehicle for recovery, rebuilding, modernizing, and positioning the Southeast as a hub of innovation, commerce, and industrial growth. The role of this committee is to provide legislative oversight, monitor the implementation of policies, and ensure that the commission fulfills its mandate with efficiency, transparency, and accountability.

“Distinguished guests, the Southeast has historically been a center of trade, education, and enterprise, contributing immensely to the national economy. However, despite its rich human capital and economic potential, the region has struggled with poor infrastructure, inadequate federal presence, and limited access to developmental opportunities.”

Speaker Abbas also charged the committee chaired by the member representing Ukwa East/Ukwa West Federal Constituency of Abia State, Hon. Chris Nkwonta to ensure that it delivers on its oversight mandate of ensuring that the funds appropriated for infrastructure development of the region are judiciously utilized.

“I charge this committee to ensure that the commission hits the ground running to address these gaps by focusing on infrastructure development, supporting industries, developing human capital, and fostering peace and security in the region. This is not just about policy monitoring; it is also about improving the lives of millions of people who look to us for leadership and solutions.

“To the Members of this committee, I urge you to carry out your responsibilities with diligence, patriotism, and a deep commitment to the people of the southeast region and the Federal Republic of Nigeria at large.

“The task before you is enormous. The expectations are equally high. However, I do not doubt that with determination and collaboration, you will rise to the challenge and make a lasting impact. You are the first committee to begin oversight of the Commission. The foundation you lay, and the impact you make, will be a significant stamp in the annals of the history of the Commission.

“Therefore, your work should be guided by inclusivity, transparency, and a results-driven approach. I urge you to be guided by the understanding that development is not about politics. It is about people. We must ensure that every policy, every project, and every decision taken by the commission serves the greater good of the region and contributes to national development.

“As we officially commence the activities of this committee, I want to assure you of the full support of my office and the House of Representatives. We will work hand in hand to ensure that the Commission achieves its objectives and becomes a model for regional development across the country. This is our opportunity to turn aspirations into realities, to uplift communities, and to build a South East that is prosperous, stable, and thriving for generations to come.

“While I look forward to your commitment to the oversight activities, it is now my pleasure to formally inaugurate the Committee. May your efforts bring about meaningful progress, and may this initiative serve as a lasting legacy in our shared vision for a stronger and more united Nigeria”.

