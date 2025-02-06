Sanwo-Olu hails AfDB President, Adesina at 65

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, congratulated the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, on his 65th birthday.

Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described Adesina, a former Nigerian Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, as a good ambassador of Nigeria and Africa.

The Governor said the AfDB President has distinguished himself in office as the head of the international organisation.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Lagos State, I want to congratulate the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, on his 65th birthday.

“Dr. Adesina is worth celebrating for being a good ambassador of Nigeria and Africa at large. He has been a good administrator and technocrat in different public offices at national and international levels in the last three decades.

“He turned agriculture around in Nigeria during his tenure as the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development. He has also brought more development to the African continent as the President of the African Development Bank.

“On this occasion of Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina’s 65th birthday, I wish him good health and wisdom as he continues to render more services to humanity, our dear country, the African continent, and the world.”

