Osun 2026: Osogbo APC group stages peaceful rally in support of West agenda

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

A group within the All Progressive Congress, Osun State, the Osogbo Progressive Alliance, OPA, on Thursday staged a peaceful rally in support of the west agenda, calling on the leadership of the party to zone its gubernatorial ticket to the Western part of the state.

Members of the group who thronged the streets of Osogbo in their numbers with various placards with different inscriptions, “Osun West Lokan, “Elders Of Osun West Demand Justice,” and among others, terminated their peaceful rally at Osogbo Technical College.

The coordinator of the group, Ademola Quadri, who is a native of Osogbo, in his address, urged any APC member from Osogbo or Osun centre should to cede the ticket to candidate from Osun West, noting that the move will ensure fairness and equity within the party.

He also stressed that the people of Osun West have been consistently demonstrating utmost loyalty and unwavering support to the progressive family.

He said that the progressives party has overlooked Osun West in its gubernatorial considerations since 1999, noting that it is important for the party to consider the gubernatorial ticket to Osun West.

According to him, “As proud natives and residents of this esteemed town and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), our stance is to dissociate ourselves from individualistic fervor and strongly advise against misrepresenting a singular agenda as a collective ambition.

“At the O.P.A., we are persuaded that it is profoundly unjust for the progressive party to have overlooked Osun West in its gubernatorial considerations since 1999, through 26 years of political evolution to the present day. Despite this inequitable treatment, the people of Osun West have consistently demonstrated utmost loyalty and unwavering support to the progressive family from other districts in their quest to govern our cherished state.

“We assert with confidence that in the current political climate of Osun State APC, it is imperative to prioritize unity and collaborative advancement over personal ambitions. Osogbo, as the state capital, occupies a unique position that should be harnessed for the benefit of the entire state, rather than exploited as a pawn in personal political agendas.

“Consequently, we carnestly implore the esteemed leaders within the APC, both on the national and state stages, to favorably consider Osun West this time around, with the aim of triumphing over the PDP in the forthcoming gubernatorial election. We fervently appeal to our distinguished President, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, His Excellency Abdullah Ganduje, Chief Adebisi Akande, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, Senator Ajibola Basiru, Alhaji Tajudeen Lawal, along with all the honourable members of Agba-Osun, to support the aspirations of Osun West in the 2026 governorship election.”

