NEDC partners NEGF for sustainable development in Northeast

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Northeast Development Commission (NEDC) says its continued partnership with the North East Governor’s Forum (NEGF) will bring sustainable development to the region.

The Managing Director of NEDC, Alhaji Goni Alkali spoke yesterday during the presentation of office equipment donation to the Director-General of the NEGF, Alhaji Umar Gulani at the NEDC headquarters, Maiduguri.

The items presented are: an air conditioning system, laptop computers, industrial printer and paper shredding machines.

The MD said, “we had donated a vehicle to the North East Governor’s Forum and this time around we’re supporting the Forum with some office equipment to assist them in discharging their functions effectively.

“Our mandate in the commission is to see to the development of the region, we see partnership in the Forum, because the aim is also to develop the region. We are going to work with the Governors to move the region forward.”

Responding, the Director General of the North East Governors Forum, Alhaji Umar Gulani thanked the commission for the donation and assured that the equipment will be judiciously used.

Similarly, the pioneer MD/CEO of the newly established North-West Development Commission (NWDC), Prof. Abdullahi Ma’aji commended the MD of the Northeast Development Commission (NEDC) for the commission’s development initiatives in the Northeast.

Prof. Ma’aji gave the commendation when he paid a courtesy visit to the MD/CEO of the NEDC at the Liaison office in Abuja.

The Kukaws repentant Boko Haram football that won the tournament shortly receiving their trophy.

The visit was to establish a relationship between the two commissions, marking the beginning of a critical collaboration for the overall development of the two regions.

“NEDC’s position as a role model in the field of regional development, the North-West Development Commission (NWDC) seeks to learn from the wealth of experience and effective strategies NEDC has deployed over the years to advance the development of the North-East Zone after years of devastation due to the Boko Haram insurgency, “Prof Ma’aji said.

He commended the MD/CEO of NEDC for building a commission worthy of emulation, acknowledging the North-East stabilisation.

The Kalari football which came second shortly after receiving their silver trophy.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2