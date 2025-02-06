Lagos Assembly saga: Lawmakers openly declare loyalty for Tinubu’s administration

IBRAHIM QUADRI

In a show of loyalty, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday expressed support for President Bola Tinubu, commending his administration’s economic policies and their impact on the citizens.

The commendation came up during plenary which was presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda.

Members also acknowledged the supportive role of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu in advancing social and economic initiatives for the betterment of the people.

The pledge for loyalty was coming amid speculation that the President was not in tuned with the way and manner the lawmakers ousted the former Speaker, Hon Mudashiru Obasa.

The House had on January 13 removed Obasa as the Speaker in absentia.

Obasa’s removal had generated heated debate and caused division among members of the Governance Advisory Council, GAC which is the apex body in the State All Progressives Congress, APC.

Moving the motion Under Personal Explanation, Hon. Abiodun Tobun, highlighted the economic challenges Nigeria faced before Tinubu’s administration. He stated that the president’s policies had significantly improved the economy.

“The economy was in a difficult state before President Tinubu came on board, but now, his policies have started yielding positive results,” Tobun said.

He further commended the president for addressing the rate of killings and kidnappings in the country.

According to him, these policies have also attracted foreign direct investment and created jobs.

Speaker, Meranda, joined in applauding the president, expressing confidence in his leadership.

“He has approved loan access for small-scale businesses, and the stock market capitalization is growing. These are signs that Nigeria is on the right track. Asiwaju Tinubu is also making significant investments in security to ensure the safety of Nigerians,” Meranda said.

She also praised Senator Oluremi Tinubu for her dedication to national development.

Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti-Osa 2) echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the president’s impact on infrastructure, particularly in road and rail networks. He also claimed that food prices were declining and that students now had better access to loans for education.

“The First Lady has been very supportive, particularly in promoting agriculture,” Yishawu added.

Hon. Lanre Afinni (Lagos Island 1) reinforced this view, stating that the First Lady’s homegrown farming initiative had positively impacted his household.

Hon. Bonu Solomon noted that Tinubu’s leadership was attracting opposition politicians, citing Ned Nwoko’s defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as an example.

Hon. Foluke Oshafile, the only Labour Party member in the Lagos Assembly, also commended Senator Oluremi Tinubu. However, she clarified that her remarks did not indicate plans to defect to another party.

Majority Leader, Hon Temitope Adewale assured President Tinubu of the House’s continued support, commending his economic policies.

Other lawmakers, including Aro Moshood, Kehinde Joseph, and Gbolahan Ogunleye, reiterated their backing for Tinubu’s administration and urged Nigerians to remain patient as the government implements reforms.

Meanwhile, the House called for the establishment of a North Central Commission and similar initiatives across other geopolitical zones to enhance regional development.

