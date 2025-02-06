Ifon, Ilobu, Erin-Osun bicker over integrity of peace committee

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The communities of Ilobu, and Ifon, Erin-Osun have clashed over the integrity of the government-established peace committee.

The controversy occurred following Ilobu’s withdrawal from the committee, citing alleged bias and compromise in its operations.

Daily Champion reports that in a bid to ensure peaceful coexistence between the warring Ifon, Ilobu, and Erin-Osun communities, the Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke constituted a 100-member land Crisis Resolution Committee.

The Ilobu committee in a petition signed by the Bara of Ilobu, Ashiru Jimoh, and addressed to Governor Ademola Adeleke, on Wednesday, expressed their dissatisfaction with the conduct of the committee.

Ilobu accused key members of the committee, including the Chairman, Co-Chairman, and the Special Adviser on Security, of being compromised in their handling of the matter.

The letter partly reads, “Consequent to the above, therefore, our Client hereby gives notice to your Excellency of the withdrawal of llobu’s representatives from the Committee from 4-1-2025 and subsequent proceedings of the committee BUT assure your Excellency of our Client’s readiness to step down their objection and resume participation in the sitting committee when the Government of Osun State addresses our complaint as demanded in this letter.”

Meanwhile, Ifon-Osun and Erin-Osun communities, in a joint communiqué, rejected Ilobu’s objections and insisted on the committee’s continuity.

They warned that if any committee member were dismissed due to Ilobu’s complaints, no replacement would be accepted by Ifon-Osun and Erin-Osun.

The communique reads in part, we the people of Ifon-Osun and Erin-Osun categorically state that we vehemently oppose the halting of the work of the Committee or the removal of any of the 25 members appointed by the Government.

“We enjoin the state government to be decisive and resolute in following its own rules and regulations. Parties who had objections to any of the members appointed by the Governor had the window of opportunities to do so before the 24th of January 2025.

“We insist that no member already accepted by the communities should be removed. Should anyone be removed as demanded by Ilobu people, no replacement will be acceptable to Erin-Osun and Ifon-Osun people.”

