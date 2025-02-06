34 C
February 6, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Handover note from out going clerk of Nat’l Assembly Mr Sani magaji Tambuwal held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0107

The Newly appointed clerk of the National Assembly is Barr kamorudeen Ogunlana left received the handover note from the outgoing clerk of the National Assembly Mr. Sani Magaji Tambuwal held, at the National Assembly in Abuja… Photo: Anayo Opara.

 

