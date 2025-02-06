34 C
FCT Police Command arrest suspect over fatal altercation in Utako Market

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The FCT Police Command has arrested one Onu Simeon following a fatal altercation that led to the death of Ifeanyi Chukwu at Utako Market, Abuja.

On February 5, 2025, at about 09:30 AM, the Command received a distress call regarding a fight in Utako Market. Police operatives swiftly rushed to the scene, where Ifeanyi Chukwu was found lying unconscious on the ground. He was immediately rushed to NNPC Hospital, Utako, by police operatives, where a medical doctor confirmed him dead.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Onu Simeon of Anguwan Biggy, Jabi Daki Biyu, and one Ifeanyi Chukwu of Kuchigoro, Lugbe, had earlier engaged in a dispute over a space to display their goods for sale. The disagreement escalated into a physical confrontation, during which Ifeanyi Chukwu suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness. His remains have been deposited at a general hospital for further investigation, while the suspect, Onu Simeon, is currently in police custody as investigations continue. Further updates will be communicated in due course.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Olatunji Disu, psc, urges residents to adopt peaceful means of resolving disputes, emphasizing that violence often leads to tragic and unpredictable consequences. He reassures the public of the Command’s unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order across the FCT.

Residents are encouraged to remain law-abiding and report any suspicious activities or security concerns via the FCT Police Command emergency lines: 08032003913, 08028940883, 07057337653. Complaint Response Unit: 08107314192. Public Complaint Bureau: 09022222352.

 

 

