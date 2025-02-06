32.4 C
Lagos
February 6, 2025
Trending now

Nigeria marks Int’l Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, Oluremi…

Nnamdi Kanu: Please, temper justice with mercy, Deputy Speaker, Kalu appeals to…

Enugu loses medical gem, Prof Picardo

Konga Celebrates Love with Unbeatable Valentine’s Discounts

Access Bank Champions Accelerated Action for Africa’s Sustainable Future

NDDC: When Public  Policy And Public Good Combine To Bring Development 

Familiar challenges likely to feature in SONA 2025 – can the president…

Aba Power Recovers 50MW, Turns On A New Turbine

NDDC Trains 364 Young Farmers for LIFE-ND Agric Project

Police Burst One Chance Syndicate, Arrest 5, Nab 2 Street Light Thieves…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Health

Enugu loses medical gem, Prof Picardo

by Peter Anayo086

An Enugu-based Brazilian medical icon, served until his death Wednesday morning while he was examining a patient in his office at Niger Foundation Hospital Enugu.

 

Prof Neri Picardo who remained chaste unto death belonged to the Opus Dei Confraternity.

 

He founded and had been running the high-brow Niger Foundation Hospital Enugu where Bishops and priests of the Catholic Church as well as ordinary persons receive care.   Prof Picardo was aged 90 years but looked strong and juvenescent.

 

His untimely demise has thrown confusion into Enugu and its environs as well as the Catholic dioceses of Enugu,Awgu,Nsukka and others.

 

He saw patients round the clock.  All efforts to revive the medical guru yielded no fruits.  Patients moaned as they remembered him as a foremost physician.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Health workers begin 7-day warning strike midnight today

NewChampion

Research in Literature, Medicine holds the key to Africa’s leadership crisis – Iwelunmor

Peter Anayo

World Cancer Day: FCT Administration, NICRAT partner to enhance Cancer Care

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO