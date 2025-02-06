Enugu loses medical gem, Prof Picardo

An Enugu-based Brazilian medical icon, served until his death Wednesday morning while he was examining a patient in his office at Niger Foundation Hospital Enugu.

Prof Neri Picardo who remained chaste unto death belonged to the Opus Dei Confraternity.

He founded and had been running the high-brow Niger Foundation Hospital Enugu where Bishops and priests of the Catholic Church as well as ordinary persons receive care. Prof Picardo was aged 90 years but looked strong and juvenescent.

His untimely demise has thrown confusion into Enugu and its environs as well as the Catholic dioceses of Enugu,Awgu,Nsukka and others.

He saw patients round the clock. All efforts to revive the medical guru yielded no fruits. Patients moaned as they remembered him as a foremost physician.

