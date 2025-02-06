Access Bank Champions Accelerated Action for Africa’s Sustainable Future

Access Bank PLC has reinforced its leadership in sustainable finance and climate action as the Gold Sponsor of the Nigeria Climate Change Forum (NCCF) in Abuja, which brought together Africa’s most influential policymakers, global investors, and sustainability pioneers to drive urgent action towards a net-zero future for the continent.

At the NCCF, Dr. Gregory Jobome, Executive Director of Risk Management at Access Bank, delivered a compelling presentation on “The Role of Innovation and Technology in Africa’s Net-Zero Transition.” He emphasised the urgency for Africa to leapfrog traditional development models by leveraging cutting-edge technology and sustainable finance to accelerate the transition to clean energy.

Dr. Jobome also highlighted Africa’s heightened vulnerability to climate change, particularly in scenarios where global temperatures exceed 1.5°C. He called for urgent, transformative action to mitigate risks and ensure climate resilience.

During a high-level panel discussion, the Access Bank Group Head of Enterprise Risk Management provided insights on unlocking financing for renewable energy projects in Nigeria. The session showcased the Bank’s leadership in pioneering sustainable financing solutions, including green bonds, blended finance, and public-private partnerships (PPPs), outlining a roadmap for Africa’s energy transition.

Access Bank: Financing a Green Future for Africa

Access Bank continues to lead the charge in financing Africa’s low-carbon transition through groundbreaking initiatives:

Africa’s First Corporate Certified Green Bond – Investing in climate-resilient projects, setting a precedent in green finance for the region.

Securing Climate Finance – Attracting global capital to accelerate renewable energy, low-carbon transportation, and climate adaptation initiatives.

Driving Renewable Energy Investments – Financing solar farms, wind energy projects, and energy-efficient infrastructure to propel Africa’s clean energy revolution.

Leading the Decarbonisation Movement – Deploying solar-powered ATMs, championing paperless banking, and implementing waste recycling programmes to reduce institutional emissions.

Pioneering Innovation for Africa’s Green Economy

Recognising the critical role of innovation in sustainability, Access Bank is driving transformative financial and technological solutions to enhance Africa’s climate resilience:

Smart, Low-Carbon Infrastructure – Financing sustainable buildings, energy-efficient systems, and green supply chains to foster urban sustainability.

Circular Economy Innovations – Scaling investments in waste-to-energy technologies, biodegradable packaging, and sustainable manufacturing to promote a circular economy in Africa.

A Unified Call for Accelerated Climate Action

As Africa’s leading sustainability-driven financial institution, Access Bank is spearheading collective efforts toward a net-zero future. Through strategic collaborations with governments, international financiers, and industry innovators via the Sustainable Finance Accelerator Program, the Bank is mobilizing large-scale investments to drive Africa’s green transition.

“Africa is experiencing a wave of innovation and technological advancement, much of it in collaboration with global partners. However, we are still at an early stage. To create meaningful opportunities for the continent’s rapidly growing youth population—who are eager to engage in the green economy—we must scale up efforts. Financial institutions have a pivotal role to play in this transformation,” said Dr. Jobome.

Additionally, the Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, underscored the crucial role of women in driving Africa’s net-zero agenda. She noted that women are disproportionately affected by climate change and called for increased public-private partnerships to empower women in climate action.

The NCCF served as a crucial platform for key stakeholders to engage in insightful discussions and shape actionable strategies for Africa’s sustainable future. Access Bank remains committed to driving impactful, long-term solutions that will ensure a resilient and thriving continent for generations to come.

