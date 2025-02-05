World Cancer Day: FCT Administration, NICRAT partner to enhance Cancer Care

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, the FCT Minister of State, has urged for collective action in combating cancer, a significant public health challenge.

At the 2025 World Cancer Day commemoration in Abuja, organized by the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT), Mahmoud emphasized the need for urgent, inclusive, and sustained efforts.

The FCT Administration, according to Mahmoud, is investing in infrastructure and strengthening the healthcare system to provide residents with better access to quality services, including cancer prevention and treatment.

She stressed the importance of collaboration, commending NICRAT for its dedication to advancing cancer research, treatment, and prevention in Nigeria.

“we understand that tackling cancer requires collective efforts. This is why the FCT Administration is committed to forging strategic partnerships with institutions like NICRAT to enhance cancer awareness, build capacity for prevention and early detection, and improve access to screening and treatment services.”

Mahmoud assured that the FCT Administration will work closely with NICRAT and other stakeholders to drive impactful interventions that improve health indices and save lives.

“The commitment to driving awareness and fostering collaboration is truly commendable, and today’s event is yet another testament to your tireless efforts.”

On his part, the Director General of NICRAT, Prof. Usman Malami Aliyu, highlighted the significance of collaboration in creating inclusive cancer solutions globally, emphasizing NICRAT’s commitment to robust collaboration with local and international partners.

This year’s World Cancer Day theme, “United by Unique,” aims to raise awareness, improve education, and catalyze joint action to prevent cancer and support those affected.

The FCT Administration and NICRAT are committed to actualizing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in the health sector, particularly in cancer care.

