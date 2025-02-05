33.7 C
Lagos
February 5, 2025
Trending now

Esa-Oke crisis: Adeleke visits warring town… Sets up panel of inquiry.…As community…

Wike, Ortom, others pay condolence visit to Makinde in Ibadan

Lagelu Grammar School Old Boys Association honours Osifeso with Award

₦10m fraud : Ex-JAMB worker bags jail term in Ibadan

Tinubu to attend AU Summit in Ethiopia after private visit to France

World Cancer Day: FCT Administration, NICRAT partner to enhance Cancer Care

Obasa’s removal: Why Lagos Assembly should restore its lost glory- Ex-Dpty Majority…

Assault: Ogun Monarch remanded in Prison till bail conditions are met

Anambra community PG warns fake native Drs, drug addicts to vacate community…

Borno government to scale up funding for child nutrition, to establish Tom…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Wike, Ortom, others pay condolence visit to Makinde in Ibadan

by Peter Anayo073

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, alongside former Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, paid a condolence visit to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on Wednesday, following the passing of his elder brother, Sunday Makinde.

Sunday Makinde died on Friday, January 24, 2025, at 65.

Wike arrived at Makinde’s residence in the Ikolaba Government Reservation Area of Ibadan, the state capital, on Wednesday afternoon, accompanied by Ortom and other dignitaries.

More details later…

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Increase in fuel pump price not from us, says Dangote Refinery

Editor

Rivers Govt Signs $300M Deal On Waste-to-wealth Project With Investors

Editor

Restructuring: Timi Frank condemns scrapping of Niger Delta ministry, seeks urgent reversal

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO