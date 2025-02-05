WAPCo Set to Begin Major Inspection and Maintenance Project on its offshore Pipeline

The West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo), owner and operator of the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP) is scheduled to undertake major pipeline maintenance activities from February 5 to March 2, 2025.

These activities include the pigging and the in-line inspection of the 569 km offshore pipeline infrastructure, from Ajido, Lagos State, Nigeria to Takoradi, Western Region, Ghana and replacement of critical subsea valves at Tema and Cotonou to enhance operational safety.

This maintenance project will necessitate the temporary suspension of specific services, including the reverse flow transportation of natural gas from Ghana’s Western Region to Tema in the east, as well as gas transportation services from Nigeria to Cotonou (Benin), Lomé (Togo), and Tema (Ghana). However, some gas transportation services from Nigeria to Takoradi in Ghana will continue during this period to ensure the successful execution of the pipeline cleaning and inspection activities.

The comprehensive cleaning and inspection exercise is a key regulatory requirement and aligns with industry best practices to ensure the safe and efficient operation of the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP).

The cleaning and inspection, which encompasses the entire pipeline stretch from Itoki, Ogun State, Nigeria to Takoradi, Western Region Ghana is in two phases. The first phase, which was completed in December 2024, involved cleaning and inspecting the onshore section of the pipeline within Nigeria. The second phase which is scheduled to start on February 5, 2025, will focus on the offshore section of the WAGP.

WAPCo is mandated to conduct these inspections every five years (or on a risk-based schedule) as part of its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the WAGP and ensuring its safe and reliable operation across the West African region. WAPCo has actively engaged with key stakeholders to ensure the necessary alignment for the successful implementation of this project. WAPCo is grateful to the governments of Benin, Ghana, Nigeria, and Togo for their ongoing support.

Additionally, WAPCo appreciates the maritime and regulatory authorities across these four countries, as well as its customers, shippers, gas off-takers, host communities, shareholders, and all other relevant stakeholders for their continued collaboration and contribution to the success of this exercise.

“WAPCo is committed to maintaining the proactive stakeholder engagement processes established during the project’s preparation phase, during execution. The company will continue to engage with relevant stakeholders on all matters to ensure the project’s safe execution and success,” says Auwal Ibrahim, WAPCo’s General Manager Operations & Maintenance.