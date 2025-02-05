Tinubu to attend AU Summit in Ethiopia after private visit to France

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Wednesday for Paris, France, on a private visit before heading to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the upcoming African Union (AU) Summit.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

According to the statement, President Tinubu will participate in the 46th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council and the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the AU Heads of State, scheduled to take place from February 12th to 16th, 2025, in Addis Ababa.

The summit is expected to focus on key issues affecting the continent, including economic integration, security, climate change, and governance. President Tinubu is likely to engage in high-level discussions with fellow African leaders on regional cooperation, trade, and development initiatives.

Before arriving in Addis Ababa, President Tinubu will make a stop in France, where he is scheduled to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron. Their discussions are expected to cover bilateral relations, trade partnerships, and investment opportunities between Nigeria and France.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja on Wednesday for Paris, France, on a private visit en route to Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital,” the presidential statement said.

The AU Summit will also provide President Tinubu an opportunity to reaffirm Nigeria’s commitment to Africa’s economic growth, regional stability, and the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The AU theme for 2025, “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations,” will officially be launched by Heads of State and Government during the 38th AU Summit in February 2025.

This theme was decided upon at the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Union held in February 2023 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

As part of the pursuit of justice and equity, the conversation around reparations has gained prominence, emerging as a critical and transformative dialogue that demands the collective attention and action of Africans and people of African descent worldwide.

According to the AU’s official website, the 38th African Union Summit will focus on Reparatory Justice and Racial Healing under this theme, highlighting the need for concrete steps toward addressing historical injustices.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2