Tinubu increases proposed 2025 budget from N49.7trillion to N54.2trillion

Champion Newspapers LTD
by Peter Anayo

…NASS promises to pass the budget before the end of February

 

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

 

President Bola Tinubu has increased the proposed total budget size for 2025 from N49.7trillion he presented to the joint session of the National Assembly on December 18, 2024 to N54.2trillion .

President Tinubu announced an increase in the proposed budget size through separate letters forwarded to both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The President in the letter read during plenary in the Senate by Senator Godswill Akpabio, said the increase arose from N1.4trilliion additional revenues made by the Federal Inland Revenue Service ( FIRS ) , N1.2trillion made by the Nigeria Customs Service, N1.8trilliion generated by some other Government Owned Agencies.

The President of the Senate consequently directed the request to the Senate Committee on Appropriations for expeditious consideration and declared that the budget consideration would be concluded and passed before the end of this month.

 

