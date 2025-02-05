33.7 C
February 5, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Ritual Practice: Police  nab  three  suspects  with human skull  in Okigwe, Imo State 

by Peter Anayo086

VICTOR DURUAMAKU, Owerri 

 

 

Ritual practice:  Operatives of Okigwe divisional police headquarters of Imo State Police Command in collaboration with residents of Ogii community in Okigwe town, have arrested three suspects found in possession of a human skull, a native hen and white garments along the Okigwe-Umuahia Express Road.

 

An official  statement issued in Owerri Imo state  capital Wednesday afternoon by the state  command’s  spokesman, DSP  Henry Okoye, gave the names of the suspect’s as, Patrick Okoere, Ifeanyichukwu Anyaemeka, and Chukwuemeka Onyekachi

 

The statement further said that the suspects are currently under investigation.

 

The statement went further to explain that during questioning, Patrick stated that his uncle, Osunta Oko, had asked him to acquire a human skull.

 

According to the statement, the suspect claimed to have found the human skull along a riverbank on the Okigwe-Umuahia Expressway, an area where the command has received cases of kidnappings.

 

It added that the  State Police Command is actively pursuing Osunta Oko and other possible accomplices in connection with this disturbing incident pointing out that a DNA analysis is underway to determine the identity of the skull’s owner.

 

The Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma,  the statement said has reassured the public and the people of the state of unwavering commitment to safeguarding the safety and security of all residents. He emphasized that justice will be served and that the suspects will face prosecution upon completion of the investigation.

 

 

