Obasa’s removal: Why Lagos Assembly should restore its lost glory- Ex-Dpty Majority Leader

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A former Deputy Majority Leader of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Olumuyiwa Jimoh has urged members of the House to restore what he described as the lost glory of the parliament in the State.

Jimoh, who represented Apapa constituency II for 12 years in the Assembly, stated that with the ouster of former Speaker, Hon Mudashiru Obasa, the new leadership should ensure mutual respect between the legislature and executive.

Thirty-two members of the State House of Assembly had on Monday 13th January, removed Obasa.

The Deputy Speaker, Meranda was elected to replace Obasa while the Chief Whip, Hon Mojeed Fatai was elected as the Deputy Speaker.

The motion to remove Obasa was moved Under Matters of Urgent Public Importance by Hon. Femi Saheed.

Saheed stated that in line with the provision of section 92(2) (C) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, accused Obasa of gross misconduct and poor leadership which included perpetual lateness to legislative sessions and meetings; highhandedness and lack of regard for members.

Saheed also revealed that the former Speaker was also accused of gross abuse of office and privileges; intimidation and oppression of members by inciting members against one another amongst others.

Speaking during a radio programme tagged, ‘Rostrum’ on Blitz FM, the former lawmaker stated, “Lagos that I served has never been under the pocket of any executive, we are independent, so I take exception to that but you may say for other states, he who pays the piper, dictates the tune.

“Lagos is a cynosure out of all the State Houses of Assembly because of self-accounting that is in place over the years.”

Continuing, Jimoh noted, “In the legislation, you can come back as a legislator as long as your people continue to elect you and the Speaker will remain depending on his colleagues.

“Members have the power to remove the Speaker just like what they have done in Lagos Assembly, it is about having the 2/3 majority. It is not about who gets what and how.”

While commenting on the House rule that prescribed some privileges, he said, “Any rule that is not in tandem with the constitution is null and void. The person that is elected Speaker is not coming to the House as Speaker ab initio, to get the Speakership seat, your colleagues would have to elect you.”

He further explained that the constitution is not the problem in the country, saying, “If you have good people in government, they will make the law to be good but if you have bad people in government, they will make the law to be bad.”

However, Jimoh advocated, “Lagos needs to regain its lost glory back when there was prompt passage of bills not for personal gratification. When you subject laws to debate, you get the best out of it. The House needs to pass laws that are impactful.

“There should be a constant dialogue between the executive and the legislature, it shouldn’t be a monologue as we have under Obasa, so there should be conscious efforts to regain the image of the House.

Mutual respect for the two arms of government. I’m not saying the House should be subservient to the executive but there should be a common ground for the interest of the people.”

He noted, “It is important to note that power is transient, any abuse of power has an expiry date, no matter how long you stay.”

