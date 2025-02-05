Nigeria First lady pays visit to IBB, Abdusalami in Minna

First Lady of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu discussing with Former Military President General Ibrahim Babangida when she paid him a private visit at his Minna residence on Tuesday 4th February 2025.

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu has paid a visit to Former Military President General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida at his Minna residence.

The First Lady was accompanied by the wife of Vice President Hajia Nana Shettima to check up on the former Military President and his welfare.

They then went into a closed-door meeting. The First Lady Oluremi Tinubu also was at the Minna residence of the Former Head of State Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar on a similar visit.

The former head of state while receiving the First Lady expressed appreciation for the visit noting that it is heart warming to have the First Lady check up on his welfare.

Also, the wife of the Former Head of State was also there to welcome Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

L-R …Niger State Governor Dr Muhammed Bago, Wife of the Vice President Hajia Nana Shettima, First Lady of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu and Wife of Niger State Governor Hajia Fatima Muhammed Bago while the First Lady presents the cheque of N100m for victims of the disaster in Niger state on Tuesday 4th February 2025.

L-R …Wife of Niger State Governor Hajia Fatima Muhammed Bag, Wife of Former Head of State, Hon Justice Fayo Lami Abubakar(Rtd) First Lady of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar and wife of the Vice President Hajia Nana Shettima during the First Lady’s visit to the former Head of State at his Minna Residence on Tuesday 4th February 2025.

