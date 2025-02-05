Nat. Scribe: Anyanwu loses battle as PDP BoT endorses Okoye

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

Senator Samuel Anyanwu on Wednesday lost out to his arch rival as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) firmly recognized Ude Okoye as the party’s authentic National Secretary to put an end to months of infighting over the position.

Okoye’s endorsement came during an emergency meeting of the PDP BoT held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja on Wednesday, and demanded his immediate swearing-in by the party’s national working committee.

The meeting was attended by prominent party figures, including BoT Chairman Senator Adolphus Wabara and BoT Secretary Senator Ahmed Makarfi, former governors Achike Udenwa, Sam Egwu, Babangida Aliyu, and Senator Ben Obi, among others.

At the meeting, the BoT also reviewed reports presented by former Minister of Special Duties, Taminu Turaki, who was tasked with scrutinizing court documents submitted by both the embattled National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, and Sunday Udeh-Okoye, who has been challenging Anyanwu on the legitimacy of his hanging onto the post.

In his opening remarks, BoT Chairman Senator Adolphus Wabara lauded the involvement of PDP governors in urging the National Working Committee to convene a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in March.

His words: “It is imperative that we address our internal challenges with transparency and prompt action,” Wabara stated, even as he harped on the need for unity in the party.

The meeting also addressed security concerns following recent violent incidents, which have led to temporary suspension of gatherings at the Wadata House National Secretariat of the party until adequate security measures are put in place for the safety of staff and visitors.

Violent encounters were recorded as the crisis between Ude Okoye and Senator Samuel Anyanwu over the PDP Secretary’s office lasted.

Recall that PDP governors during their meeting last weekend at Asaba, Delta State also endorsed Ude Okoye as the authentic national secretary but Sen. Anyanwu remained adamant insisting that he would not vacate the office until the conclusion of his court cases.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2