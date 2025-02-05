N31bn access road to Karsana renewed hope city, Dangiwa lauds Tinubu for FEC approval

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for bold vision for housing development and consistent support towards achieving the goals of the Renewed Hope Agenda for housing and urban development.

The commendation followed the approval of N31.66 billion by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for the construction of a critical access road to the 3,112 Housing Unit Renewed Hope City in Karsana, Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The approval was granted during the FEC meeting held Tuesday, following the presentation of a memo by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Bar. Nyesom Wike.

The memo which was in line with the Presidential Directive issued last year during the launch of the Karsana Renewed Hope City project by President Tinubu, emphasized the need for proper infrastructure and accessibility to all Renewed Hope Housing Project sites across the country.

Arc. Dangiwa described the approval as a significant milestone in the Tinubu administration’s efforts to address Nigeria’s housing deficit and ensure sustainable urban development.

He noted that the construction of the access road will not only ease transportation to the Karsana Renewed Hope City but also open up the axis for rapid housing development and economic activities.

“This approval demonstrates Mr. President’s unwavering commitment to providing affordable housing for Nigerians and ensuring that all Renewed Hope Housing Projects are supported with the necessary infrastructure. The construction of this road will enhance accessibility to the Karsana Renewed Hope City, making it easier for Nigerians to benefit from this landmark housing project,” Arc. Dangiwa stated.

The Karsana Renewed Hope City is a flagship project under the Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope Housing Programme, designed to deliver 3,112 housing units to Nigerians. The project is part of a broader strategy to bridge Nigeria’s housing gap and provide decent, affordable housing for all citizens.

The Minister also commended the Minister of the FCT, Bar. Nyesom Wike, for his diligence in presenting the memo and ensuring that the project aligns with the administration’s vision.

He reiterated the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development’s commitment to working closely with all stakeholders to deliver the Renewed Hope Housing Projects on time and to the highest standards.

The statement signed by Mark Chieshe, Special Assistant, Media and Strategy to the Minister, said the construction of the access road is expected to commence soon, with the project being closely monitored to ensure timely delivery.

