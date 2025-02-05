Lagelu Grammar School Old Boys Association honours Osifeso with Award

The Aare Atunluse of Awori Kingdom and the Chairman, Mapcotec Nigeria Limited, Aare (Surveyor) Dr. Segun Osifeso, was last week conferred with the prestigious Grand Distinguished Lagelite Elders (GDLE) award by the National Executive Council of the Old Boys Association of his alma mater, Lagelu Grammar School (LAGSOBA), Ibadan, Oyo State.

During the award presentation held at the school multi- purpose hall, Engr. Morenikeji Ayoola, Secretary, LAGSOBA Award Committee, said the honour, which serves as a beacon of inspiration to all members of the esteemed Old Boys Association is in recognition of Aare Osifeso’s steadfast dedication over the years.

He further noted that the award, especially reserved for the Association’s members aged 70years and above, is in recognition of Aare Osifeso’s unwavering commitment, selfless sacrifices and invaluable contributions toward the growth and development of his much cherished alma mater, Lagelu Grammar School in particular and the Nigerian society in general.

“The award is to inspire the younger generation to emulate Aare Osifeso’s exemplary legacy”, he said.

Aare Osifeso, a product of the renowned school, later trained in Western Germany (now Federal Republic of Germany) and Netherlands for his Survey Engineering programmes before proceeding to International Institute for Aerial Survey and Earth Sciences (ITC) for further Air Survey Navigation programmes, thereby becoming the first Nigerian to qualify in this field.

It would be recalled that having reached the peak of the surveying profession with his immense contributions to the nation’s surveying profession, Aare Osifeso was in 2013 honoured with the highest award in the Nigerian surveying profession (Fellow) by the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors in recognition of his continued to nation building and also as a role model in the profession.

A 1992 Professional Recognition Awardee of the Federal Republic of Germany through the German Embassy in Nigeria, Aare Osifeso has been practising the surveying profession in flying colours and has successfully executed worthy projects for both the public and private sectors through his company, Macpotec Nigeria Limited.

For a better society