Inaugural meeting of House Committee on S/ East Dev Commission held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

L—R… Chairman House Committee on South East Development Commission Hon. Chris Nkwonta, Deputy Speaker House of Representative RT Hon. Benjamin Kalu, House Leader, Hon. Prof. Julius Ihonvbere and Deputy Minority whip Hon. Ozodinaobi George Ibezimako during the inaugural meeting of House Committee on South East Development Commission, held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

L—R …Members House, Committee on South East Development Commission Hon. Prof. Oby Lilian Orogba, Hon. Paul Nnamchi, Chairman Senate Committee on South East Development Commission Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, vice Chairman on South East Development Commission Senator Eze Kenneth and Chairman House Committee on South East Development Commission Hon. Chris Nkwonta, during the inaugural meeting of House Committee on South East Development Commission, held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

L—R… Members House, Committee on South East Development Commission, Hon. Paul Nnamchi, Chairman Senate Committee on South East Development Commission Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, vice Chairman South East Development Commission Senator Eze Kenneth and Chairman House Committee on South East Development Commission Hon. Chris Nkwonta, during the inaugural meeting of House Committee on South East Development Commission, held at the National Assembly in Abuja Photos: Anayo Opera.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2