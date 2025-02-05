Glo spreads Festival of Joy promo to Ibadan, presents cars, other prizes to winners 

It was another day of joy and excitement in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, as Globacom presented brand new Kia Picanto cars to two winners in its ongoing Festival of Joy promo

Scores of other winners smiled home with other prizes such as power generating sets, sewing machines, and grinding machines.

Mr. Adeola Olatayo Silas, a quantity surveyor, was speechless as he repeatedly exclaimed, “Wow, wow!” upon seeing the sleek car on display. After he recovered from the initial shock, he explained that he had always been a fan of Globacom and had always hoped to win a prize in the company’s many giveaway promotions. “I am so delighted my desire has today become a reality,” he said.

Similarly, the second winner of a Kia Picanto car, Mr. Seun Okeowo, a media practitioner, stated that he had heard of Festival of Joy promotion and had been nursing the desire to win. He prayed God to give Globacom the ability to grow more as it spreads happiness throughout the nation.

When Pastor Oluwole Abayomi, a resident of Akure and one of the power generator winners, got the call from Globacom, he stated he didn’t believe it. “My brother actually warned me to be cautious because it might be a ruse to kidnap me,” he disclosed. He prayed for continued prosperity for the business.

A sewing machine winner, Oluwole Babatunde Olusegun, an Ibadan-based teacher, said his next target is to win a car. “Meanwhile, this sewing machine has come in handy as my wife and children will learn fashion designing with it”, he said.

Waheed Azeez, a trailer driver who won a grinding machine, disclosed that his wife would run a mill with it.

The Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Lawal, who was the Special Guest at the event gave kudos to the Chairman and management of Globacom for putting the promo in place for Nigerians. He said he had witnessed Globacom’s good gestures many times and wished other companies could emulate the brand. ” Globacom is a pride of Nigeria, nay Africa. It has continued to offer affordable and quality products and services for the benefit of Nigerians as it has empowered several people through its loyalty reward promotions like Festival of Joy, ” he added.

“The network is not just attracting customers but also giving back to them. This shows that it means well not only for the customers but also for Nigerians”, he added.

Globacom’s Head of Business West, Mr. Abdulazak Ande, explained that to participate in the Festival of Joy promo, new and existing subscribers should dial *611#, opt into the promo and keep recharging to meet the threshold for the various prizes. He added that new subscribers can participate immediately by purchasing a new SIM, registering it and dialing *611#.

The event was witnessed by representatives of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), led by Engr. Akinwale Akanbi; brand influencers including comedian Seyi Law, Nollywood stars like Odunlade Adekola, Tunde Usman a.k.a. Okele, Bimbo Thomas and Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi as well as content creator, Kiekie.