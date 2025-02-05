Ganduje begs Anambra moneybags, politicians not to destroy state, APC with their wealth

.As group requests for indirect primaries

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

Forty-eight hours after the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) released it’s timetable for congresses leading to the senate and governorship elections in Anambra State, the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Abdulahi Umar Ganduje has appealed to rich politicians in the state not to use their wealth to destroy the party and the state.

The APC national chairman jokingly pledged to recommend Anambra politicians in the party to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for national honours if they can put personal interests and competition with money apart and work together for the success of the party in the scheduled elections by producing a common candidate.

Dr. Ganduje spoke in Abuja while responding to demands from a youth group which visited him at the APC National Secretariat and also stated that it has not been easy to get the party stakeholders in the state to agree to make peace or present a single person to represent the party for the election.

“Those heavily loaded politicians should use their wealth and money to develop the state and build up the party and sustain democracy.

Do not use your money to sabotage the state. Rather, use your money to support APC to succeed and if you can do so, I will recommend you to the president for national honours,” Ganduje said.

He assured the group that the party will conduct a transparent, free and fair primary election pledging that the APC leadership will meet with stakeholders of the party in the state to determine whether to use direct or indirect primaries when the time comes.

Earlier, the spokesperson of the group, Comrade Okechukwu Madu on behalf of members commended the APC leadership for leading the party to victories in recent elections.

Madu pleaded that indirect primaries should be used by the party in the Anambra State Congress to ensure transparency due to insecurity pointing out that the state government was not able to conduct it’s recent local government election in many areas because of the same reason.

Meanwhile, the APC on Monday opened sale of nomination forms for interested aspirants and fixed April 5 for primaries leading to the Anambra State Gubernatorial Election.

