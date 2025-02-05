Esa-Oke crisis: Adeleke visits warring town… Sets up panel of inquiry.…As community demands reversal of Olojudo’s appointment

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has disclosed that his administration would set up a panel of inquiry over the crisis that erupted in Esa-Oke and Ido Ajegunle communities.

Daily Champion reported that the appointment of a new monarch in Esa-Oke town, Obokun Local Government area of Osun State led to violence that left many people injured.

Daily Champion visited the two communities and gathered that both the palace and the OwaOmiran of Esa Oke, Oba Adeyemi Adediran, were attacked leaving his vehicle burnt.

Daily Champion also observed that a motorcycle was burnt to ashes at the entrance of the palace.

Speaking shortly after inspecting the affected palace on Tuesday, the Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke vowed to bring perpetrators to justice.

According to him, “Now it has happened, palace of the king was affected including shops; it is unfortunate. I know that we will have disagreements but not to the extent of killing and razing houses, what do we stand to gain?

“After it happened, the opposition and those that don’t want Esa-Oke to have progress will capitalize on that. I am sure that an indigene of Esa-Oke will not burn the palace; anyone who does that is a bastard.

“I will investigate and no matter how highly placed, the perpetrator will be brought to book.

“If you are not pleased, write your petition, bring it and I will act on it, there is no need for you to start fighting because I will do justice to it.

“I don’t want to declare curfew, that is why I am here today to assess what is happening, I just came back from Asaba, I ought to be attending to files but I am here, but you will help me, I want development to come.

“We will form a panel of enquiry to look at the root cause of it. Since I know Esa-Oke, it is a very peaceful community”, the Governor said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Esa-Oke Central Union (ECU), Bamigboye Aremu, appealed to the Governor to reverse the appointment of Prince Timileyin Ajayi as the Olojudo of Ido Ajegunle.

He said: “We respectfully demand the reversal of the Government White Paper that appointed Prince Timileyin Oluyemi Ajayi as the Olojudo of Ido Ajegunle. This action is necessary to restore the trust of the Esa-Oke people in the government and to prevent further escalation of tensions.

“Additionally, we appeal for the unconditional release of our youths who were indiscriminately arrested during the recent crisis. The arrests were carried out with poor judgment, as they failed to identify those actually responsible for the destruction of properties. Our youths are innocent and should not be made to suffer for a crisis they did not instigate”.

Earlier in his address, OwaOmiran of Esa Oke, Oba Adeyemi Adediran, appealed to the state Governor to thoroughly investigate the matter and restore normalcy to the town.

For a better society