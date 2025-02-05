33.7 C
Lagos
February 5, 2025
Trending now

Esa-Oke crisis: Adeleke visits warring town… Sets up panel of inquiry.…As community…

Wike, Ortom, others pay condolence visit to Makinde in Ibadan

Lagelu Grammar School Old Boys Association honours Osifeso with Award

₦10m fraud : Ex-JAMB worker bags jail term in Ibadan

Tinubu to attend AU Summit in Ethiopia after private visit to France

World Cancer Day: FCT Administration, NICRAT partner to enhance Cancer Care

Obasa’s removal: Why Lagos Assembly should restore its lost glory- Ex-Dpty Majority…

Assault: Ogun Monarch remanded in Prison till bail conditions are met

Anambra community PG warns fake native Drs, drug addicts to vacate community…

Borno government to scale up funding for child nutrition, to establish Tom…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest newsMetro news

Esa-Oke crisis: Adeleke visits warring town… Sets up panel of inquiry.…As community demands reversal of Olojudo’s appointment

by Bisiriyu Olaoye054

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has disclosed that his administration would set up a panel of inquiry over the crisis that erupted in Esa-Oke and Ido Ajegunle communities.

Daily Champion reported that the appointment of a new monarch in Esa-Oke town, Obokun Local Government area of Osun State led to violence that left many people injured.

Daily Champion visited the two communities and gathered that both the palace and the OwaOmiran of Esa Oke, Oba Adeyemi Adediran, were attacked leaving his vehicle burnt.

Daily Champion also observed that a motorcycle was burnt to ashes at the entrance of the palace.

Speaking shortly after inspecting the affected palace on Tuesday, the Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke vowed to bring perpetrators to justice.

According to him, “Now it has happened, palace of the king was affected including shops; it is unfortunate. I know that we will have disagreements but not to the extent of killing and razing houses, what do we stand to gain?

“After it happened, the opposition and those that don’t want Esa-Oke to have progress will capitalize on that. I am sure that an indigene of Esa-Oke will not burn the palace; anyone who does that is a bastard.

“I will investigate and no matter how highly placed, the perpetrator will be brought to book.

“If you are not pleased, write your petition, bring it and I will act on it, there is no need for you to start fighting because I will do justice to it.

“I don’t want to declare curfew, that is why I am here today to assess what is happening, I just came back from Asaba, I ought to be attending to files but I am here, but you will help me, I want development to come.

“We will form a panel of enquiry to look at the root cause of it. Since I know Esa-Oke, it is a very peaceful community”, the Governor said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Esa-Oke Central Union (ECU), Bamigboye Aremu, appealed to the Governor to reverse the appointment of Prince Timileyin Ajayi as the Olojudo of Ido Ajegunle.

He said: “We respectfully demand the reversal of the Government White Paper that appointed Prince Timileyin Oluyemi Ajayi as the Olojudo of Ido Ajegunle. This action is necessary to restore the trust of the Esa-Oke people in the government and to prevent further escalation of tensions.

“Additionally, we appeal for the unconditional release of our youths who were indiscriminately arrested during the recent crisis. The arrests were carried out with poor judgment, as they failed to identify those actually responsible for the destruction of properties. Our youths are innocent and should not be made to suffer for a crisis they did not instigate”.

Earlier in his address, OwaOmiran of Esa Oke, Oba Adeyemi Adediran, appealed to the state Governor to thoroughly investigate the matter and restore normalcy to the town.

For a better society

Related posts

Gateway Church Organises Mass Wedding For 24 Couples, Explains Why

Editor

Islamic cleric bags life imprisonment for defiling minor

Editor

Tinubu shifts 2025 Budget presentation to Wednesday

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO