Borno government to scale up funding for child nutrition, to establish Tom Brown production facility

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has said that the government will increase funding to support child nutrition initiatives in the state.

Governor Zulum who made the announcement during a high-level roundtable discussion on scaling up the Tom Brown nutrient-dense product, organized by Borno State Government in collaboration with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in Abuja, yesterday said this effort to combat food insecurity and malnutrition, particularly among children under five.

Tom Brown is a locally produced food supplement designed to address malnutrition among children under five and lactating mothers.

Zulum also revealed plans to establish a Tom Brown production facility in the state to enhance food and nutrition security, empower farmers and create job opportunities.

“I want to assure you that Borno State will increase its funding portfolio to the child nutrition basket fund,” Governor Zulum stated, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to tackling malnutrition as part of a broader strategy to enhance social and economic resilience, he said.

.

“This initiative marks a significant milestone in our efforts to combat malnutrition, strengthen food security, and create sustainable economic opportunities for our people,” he added.

Governor Zulum said Borno State has been at the forefront of initiatives designed to strengthen food security, including the Tom Brown programme in collaboration with FAO and other development partners.

He called on the Federal Government and relevant agencies to support nutrition-sensitive policies and prioritize locally produced food supplements, in alignment with the 2025 Humanitarian Response Plan which emphasizes the need for integrated, multi-sectoral interventions to address food insecurity and malnutrition in Borno and across the North East.

Governor Zulum was accompanied at the event by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Dr. Babagana Mallumbe, Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Professor Baba Malam Gana, and Commissioner for Agriculture, Bawu Baba Musami.

The occasion was attended by key dignitaries, including FAO Country Representative, Dominique Koffy Kouacou, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Special Adviser to the President on Health, Dr. Salma Ibrahim Anas, and UNDP Country Representative, Elsie G. Attafuah.

