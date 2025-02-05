Anambra community PG warns fake native Drs, drug addicts to vacate community or face wrath of State security

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

The newly elected President General, PG, of Woliwo Community, Onitsha South Local Government area, Anambra State, Chief Ifeanyi Onwuegbuchunam, has warned fake native doctors and drug addicts to vacate the area in their interest or be handed over to the security operatives.

Sounding the note of warning during his inauguration with his executive members, the mayor of the Local Government Area, Chief Emeka Orji, the PG, reiterated that the criminal activities of such people would no longer be tolerated adding that Governor Chukwuma Soludo has made it clear that such people must be exposed as criminals who paint the state black.

The new executives who operate under the platform of Woliwo Welfare Association, will pilot the affairs of the community for the next five years.

According to the PG, “The criminals have the opportunity to repent and the native doctors/Eze nwanyi’s should go and register with the state government, follow the rules and regulations to avoid being nabbed by the authority.

He assured that “The Udo Ga Achi security outfit would be in full force in Woliwo and the new executives would work in line with them to ensure that peace will be the order of the day.

“We would mount CCTV monitoring devices, in all nooks and crannies of the area, 24-hour Street lights to checkmate criminals in the area, we intend to write to the state government to provide security vehicle for our security men.

“We have embarked on house-to-house registrations, provision of tallies and gate passes, stickers to monitor who comes and goes out of Woliwo community even at night,” he stated.

He commended Governor Soludo for making the state a liveable and prosperous homeland and commended the Council Mayor for his relentless efforts in making sure that peace returned to the area with credible conduct of the election that birthed the new executives.

He said that the council Mayor’s role in supporting and ensuring that Woliwo does not lag behind in the affairs of Onitsha South, is worth emulation by other mayors .

Prior to the inauguration of the new executives, the Council Mayor stated that” It has been long we embarked on this tough journey, it seems as if to continue or discontinue, but we kept on pushing until we achieved our aims.

“But I don’t see the reason why the other group was not here which means they still have grudges, the election was done, which they also participated in, I will call them, there must be peace”,he assured.

Hon.Orji while inaugurating the new executives, charged them to carry everybody along including the group in question for the development of the area and the local government in general.

On his part, the major stakeholder in the area, Sir Peter Madueke, thanked God for making it a reality and commended Hon.Orji for his unalloyed support towards the achievement of this aim, even as he commended the governor and pledged their maximum support to him.

He advised the new executives to carry everybody along and also call on the other group to join hands in moving the community forward.

“As a Stakeholder, I would bring and unite everybody, I would like the executives to emulate Governor Soludo on security and to extend it to woliwo to fight criminalities in the area,” he stated.

The Youth Leader of the area, Mr Ifeanyi Augustine Nnopu, disclosed that he would make an announcement through his own crier to warn criminals to leave the area, and also organize and recruit the youths of the area for the security job so that they can be held responsible for any criminal activities.

Chairman Board of Trustees, Woliwo Community Welfare Association, Mrs Grace Anekwe, JP, disclosed that they have embarked on community initiatives, a proposal for self CCTV pillar tower project, disclosing that some markets in the area have contributed solars.

Earlier, the Director of the area, Chief Charles Chukwunonso Umeokonkwo, in his prayer, while breaking the kola nut, prayed that the day of the inauguration would bring good things to the community and prayed for the governor, Council Chairman and the party, APGA in general.

Others who spoke on the attraction of security in the area were, the Public Relations Officer, PRO, Chief Chukwudi Ohanu and the Councillor representing Fegge 7, Hon.Kelvin Obi who also advised the new executives to be transparent in their dealings and work earnestly and not to be money conscious.

Present at the event included, the Deputy Council Mayor, Hon Onyebuchi Obi, Legal Adviser to the Council, Mr Stanley Okafor, Secretary, Mr Paul Onuachalla, and Vice Chairman, Fegge Landlords Association, Mr Noel Udeoji.

