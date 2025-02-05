6m youths to benefit from Fidelity Bank ,NIYEEDEP partnership

Fidelity Bank Plc, a leading financial institution, has been selected as a partner bank for the Nigeria Youth Economic Engagement and De-Radicalization Programme (NIYEEDEP), an initiative of the Federal Ministry of Youth Development in collaboration with the Nigerian Senate Committee on Sports Development.

The program aims to empower Nigerian youth through economic growth, nation-building, poverty alleviation, and security enhancement.

Speaking on the partnership, Osita Ede, Divisional Head, of Product Development at Fidelity Bank Plc, highlighted the alignment of NIYEEDEP with the bank’s mission:

“We are excited to support this initiative as it reflects our commitment to helping individuals grow, inspiring businesses to thrive, and empowering economies to prosper. Nigeria’s youth are a national asset, and programs like this unlock their full potential.”

NIYEEDEP is open to Nigerians aged 18 to 35 years and aims to create 6 million jobs across key sectors such as agriculture, technology, and renewable energy.

Interested candidates are to apply by opening a Fidelity Bank account through this link: https://bit.ly/Fidelity-NIYEEDEP.

“Limited slots are available, so I encourage interested individuals to sign up quickly via our website or visit the nearest Fidelity Bank branch. Ensure your details are correct to receive timely updates,” added Ede.

With this partnership, Fidelity Bank continues to champion youth empowerment and economic sustainability, reinforcing its role in nation-building and financial inclusion.

Ranked among the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank is a full-fledged customer commercial bank serving over 8.5 million customers through its 255 business offices in Nigeria and the United Kingdom, as well as through digital banking channels. The bank has garnered multiple local and international awards, including the Export Finance Bank of the Year at the 2023 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards, Best Payment Solution Provider Nigeria 2023, and Best SME Bank Nigeria 2022 by the Global Banking and Finance Awards. It was also recognized as the Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2023 and the Best Domestic Private Bank in Nigeria by the Euromoney Global Private Banking Awards 2023.

