World Cancer Day: supporting Cancer victims Is our collective responsibility, says Women Affairs Minister

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has joined the global community to commemorate World Cancer Day, assuring patients that they are not alone in the struggle to recuperate, as she also praised the resilience of those who have survived the scourge.

The theme of World Cancer Day 2025: ‘United by Unique’, highlights the value of individualised, patient-centered care in the fight against cancer.

The theme also highlights the importance of personalising treatment to each patient’s unique needs.

In a statement signed by her Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Mr. Jonathan Eze, on Tuesday, the Minister pledged solidarity with women and families affected by cancer and reaffirmed her commitment to supporting their fight against this devastating disease.

The statement reads in parts: “To the women and families affected by cancer, I want to assure you that you are not alone.

” We stand with you in this fight, and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that you receive the support and care you deserve.

“Cancer affects everyone, but women are disproportionately impacted, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

“In Nigeria, breast and cervical cancers are among the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that women have access to quality healthcare, screening, and treatment services.

“As we mark World Cancer Day, on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, I want to assure women across Nigeria that we are committed to supporting your health and wellbeing.

“We will continue to work with relevant stakeholders to increase awareness about cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment options, improve access to quality healthcare services, including screening and treatment programs and support research and development of innovative cancer treatments and therapies.”

“Let us unite to create a world where every woman has access to quality cancer care, and where no woman has to face cancer alone.”

