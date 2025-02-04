26.2 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Health

World Cancer Day: Group advocates for people-centred approach to treatment of disease

by Editor067

 

…celebrates world cancer day today

 

Blessing Taiwo

 

The world commemorates cancer day every February 4 with intensive advocacy on cancer prevention and care.

This year, the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), which is in charge of the initiative, stressed the need for people-centred approach to cancer care globally.

With the theme— United by Unique, UICC says cancer is more than just a medical diagnosis, as it is a deeply personal matter.

“The new World Cancer Day theme 2025-2027 ‘United by Unique’ places people at the centre of care and their stories at the heart of the conversation,” the organisation stated on its website.

UICC explained that the people-centred cancer care represents an opportunity to refocus, rewire, and rewrite how we think about cancer, to embrace people’s differences, and to make sure that everyone is seen for who they really are and has access to the care they need.

“Behind every diagnosis lies a unique human story – stories of grief, pain, healing, resilience, love and more. That’s why a people-centred approach to cancer care that fully integrates each individual’s unique needs, with compassion and empathy, leads to the best health outcomes.

“The campaign will explore different dimensions of people-centred cancer care and new ways of making a difference. It will offer a three- year journey from raising awareness to taking action.

“Every experience with cancer is unique and it will take all of us, united, to create a world where we look beyond the disease and see the person before the patient.

“This World Cancer Day, let’s come together to rewrite the future of cancer care – one where the needs of people and communities come first,” it stated.

