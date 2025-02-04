Women Group decries debate on Sharia Court System in Southwest

DAMISI OJO, Akure

A group, Oduduwa Women Advocacy Initiatives(OWAI) has criticized the ongoing debate on the introduction of the Sharia Court system in the Southwest, particularly Oyo and Ekiti States.

Its President, Erelu Modupe Martins emphasized the critical importance of maintaining religious harmony in the southwest zone.

The woman leader in a statement in Akure, the Ondo State capital noted that the zone was characterized by diverse religious communities who lived in peaceful coexistence.

She said “The proponents of this Sharia Court system must exercise sensitivity and foresight,” Erelu Martins stated.

“Our states are home to a rich tapestry of cultures and beliefs, and introducing a religiously biased conflict resolution system threatens to unravel the fabric of unity that we have worked so hard to build.”

As a women’s advocacy group rooted in the Southwest, the Oduduwa Women Advocacy Initiatives recognizes the volatility of this issue and the potential for unrest that comes with it.

“We cannot afford to see our region engulfed in religious crisis,” Erelu Martins continued.

“The mere discussion of this proposal has already sparked heated debates and controversies, raising alarm about the potential chaos that could ensue if this matter is not addressed with the utmost care,” she said.

Erelu Martins underscored Nigeria’s status as a secular state, where governance should remain neutral and not favour any religious group.

According to her, “Our laws and systems must reflect our commitment to inclusivity and respect for all citizens, regardless of their faith.

“The introduction of a Sharia Court system in our states is not just a legal matter; it is a question of our identity as a nation committed to peaceful coexistence.”

She further highlighted the economic implications of such divisive proposals, drawing parallels with the ongoing challenges faced in the Southeast region due to unrest and agitation.

“The Southwest is too vital to Nigeria’s economy to be jeopardized by unnecessary conflicts,” Erelu Martins warned.

She declared: “We have seen the devastating effects of unresolved tensions in other regions, and we must act decisively to prevent such scenarios from unfolding here.”

Erelu Martins called on those advocating the Sharia Court system to “sheathe their swords” and reconsider their stance.

“This is not a battle we are prepared to fight,our people are educated, aware, and will not accept measures that threaten our peace and stability. We urge an immediate cessation of this debate for the sake of our communities and our collective future.”

