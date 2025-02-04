Wike steps hard on unsafe medical practices in FCT, says “zero tolerance for Illegal health hospices

…seals unregistered clinic, Operator arrested in Kuje

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

An unregistered clinic, Dada’s Clinic & Maternity, operating in Kapwa, Gaube Community, Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has been shut down by the Private Health Establishments Registration and Monitoring Committee (PHERMC).

This move comes after the FCT Minister, Barr Nyesom Wike, announced a zero-tolerance policy for illegal health facilities in the FCT.

The clinic was found to be operating without registration, conducting medical procedures in a rented apartment that was unfit for healthcare services.

A team led by the Director, the Medical and Diagnostics Department, visited the facility on February 2, 2025, and discovered several alarming issues.

“On February 2, 2025, at approximately 15:32 pm, a team led by the Director, Medical and Diagnostics Department, acting on the directives of the Mandate Secretary, Health and Environment Secretariat, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, visited Kapwa, Gaube Community (Gaube Ward), Kuje Area Council to investigate allegations against Dada’s Clinic & Maternity Ltd. The facility was reported to be operating without registration and conducting medical procedures in a rented apartment unfit for healthcare services, under the guise of a Medical Outreach.

“Preliminary findings indicated that a community elder tragically passed away following a hernia operation performed at the facility. Additionally, multiple reports emerged of patients who barely survived procedures and required emergency medical care elsewhere.

“Upon arrival, the team identified the facility, which was located along the main road leading to the community. The facility was in a dilapidated and unsanitary condition—an unpainted building with burglar-proof ironwork at the entrance, but lacking windows, doors, and basic amenities such as a reception area, nursing station, bathroom, or toilet. The structure had four rooms and a general area, including an unfinished extension in unacceptable sanitary condition.

“A man identified as Mr. Sabiu introduced himself as the health worker managing the facility. At the time of the visit, three patients were on admission, including an elderly patient receiving intravenous infusion. Mr. Sabiu admitted that Dada’s Clinic & Maternity Ltd was not duly registered with the Private Health Establishments Registration and Monitoring Committee (PHERMC).

“All patients in the facility were confirmed to be stable and were referred to Kuje General Hospital for proper medical care. Consequently, the facility was sealed, and Mr. Sabiu was handed over to the Kuje Police Station at approximately 18:00 hrs for further investigation.”

Wike emphasized the importance of facility accreditation, stating that it is a simple process and that there is no excuse for operating illegally. He warned that all unregistered health facilities will be sealed to protect residents from unsafe medical practices.