Uzodimma to UAES: Aspire to be the best globally

…Inaugurates 16-man Governing Council

In continuation of his efforts to strengthen critical agencies of government for optimal performance in service delivery to Imo people, the Governor of Imo State, Senator Uzodimma Monday, February 3, 2025 inaugurated the Governing Board of Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences (UAES), Umuagwo with a charge that the institution should aspire to be the best globally.

He urged the University leadership to partner other great institutions to translate the vision of sustainable and mechanised agriculture into reality.

Performing the ceremony at the New Exco Chambers, Government House, Owerri, the Governor noted that the 2025 budget laid emphasis on the six pillars of his administration – agriculture, digital economy, electricity, health, education and industrialization – and challenged the Board to formulate policies that will enhance food production as well as provide practical demonstration that will equip the students with knowledge that guarantee self sustenance and job creation.

Governor Uzodimma further charged them to rise to the challenge of being one of the best Universities of Agriculture not only in Nigeria, but in Africa and the world at large, and ultimately, “make Imo a food basket of the Nation through providing demonstration farms that guarantee practical knowledge in agriculture.”

He advised the Board to adopt team play and work in harmony with the Management to achieve their set goals, warning that his administration will not tolerate any form of corrupt practices nor rift between the Board and the Management.

The Governor however assured that he will do all that is required for the success of the assignment given to the Board and congratulated the Chairman and members of on their appointment, “especially as the State is in a hurry to achieve infrastructural and economic development.”

He said their appointment was based purely on merit and the track records of performance of the members hence the onus was on them to prove themselves on the assignment.

Responding on behalf of the Board Members, the Chairman, Prof. Nelson Alinno acknowledged the importance of the event, the transformation, the change and the exceptional move from where the institution used to be to its present status.

He expressed their confidence and assured that the honour given them will not be taken for granted and assured that the Board will align with the vision of transforming the University into an economic entity for the benefit of the State.

Prof Alinno also pledged on behalf of his colleagues to work with the people, International Organisations and intervention Agencies to attract the necessary resources that will make the University an institution of envy.

The 16 member Governing Board include: Prof. Nelson Alinno (Chairmen), Chief Adolphus Obi, Pharm J. S Obi, Mrs. Ada Ekekwe, Chief Henry Njoku, Barr. T. U. Asoegbu and Dr. Nath Merenu, Prof. Christopher Chidozie Eze (VC), Dr. Adumanya (DVC Academics), Dr. Emmanuel Uzodimma (DVC Admin.), Prof. Philip Monugbuna(Rep. Senate), Dr. Christian Ike (Rep. Senate), Dr. (Mrs.) Chidimma Ozuomba (Rep. Senate), Dr. (Mrs.) Chizoba Osuagwu (Rep. Senate) Dr Ekene Nwabueze, Dr. (Mrs.) Oluchi Ihejirika.

The inauguration was witnessed by key government officials and stakeholders in Imo State.