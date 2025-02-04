THISDAY 30th anniversary, Arise News  @12th  award held in Lagos 

L-r … Chairman/Editor–in–Chief, THISDAY/ Arise Media Group Prince Nduka Obaigbena; Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris; Former Commonwealth Secretary–General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku; Winners of the Governors of the Year, Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo- Olu; Governor of Akwa Ibom, Pastor Umo Eno; Governor of Delta State Rt, Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and Governor Kaduna, Uba Sani at THISDAY 30th anniversary, Arise News at 12, held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 28/1/2025/…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

L-r… Secretary to the State Government, (SSG) Lagos State Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin; Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Group Managing Director / Editor in Chief Champion Newspapers, Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Chairman Manufacturer Association (MAN) South East Zone, Lady Ada Chukwudozie.

From 2nd left… Former Director General Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside; Senator of the year, Senator Ali Ndeme; Labour Party Presidential Candidate in 2023 Election, Peter Obi and Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Atedo Peterside.

L-r… Senator Ifeanyi Araraume; Former, Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige; founder and chairman of Zinox Group Leo Stan Ekeh.

L-r…Executive Director, Zenith Bank, Dr. (Mrs.) Adobi Nwapa; Minister of Information and National Orientation Alhaji Mohammed Idris; presenting Bank of the Year award to Zenith Bank received by Group Managing Director / CEO, Zenith Bank Plc, Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji.

L-r… Minister of Information and National Orientation Alhaji Mohammed Idris; presents the Thisday Bank of the Year award to the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Providus Bank, Mr. Walter Akpani his wife Nigerian businesswoman and entrepreneur, Winifred Akpani.

Thisday Bank of the year award to the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Providus Bank, Mr. Walter Akpani his wife Nigerian businesswoman and entrepreneur, Winifred Akpani (left) Managing Director Ashgrove Group Mr Mahmud Tukur (right).

Minister of Information and National Orientation Alhaji Mohammed Idris (middle) presenting CEO of the year to Commission Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream … Engr. Gbenga Komolafe and founder and chairman of Zinox Group. Leo Stan Ekeh (right).

L-r… Minister of Information and National Orientation Alhaji Mohammed Idris; Present Philanthropist award for UBA Foundation received by Head of Media and External Relations (UBA) Ramon Nasir with them is chairman/Editor–in–Chief, THISDAY/ Arise Media Group Prince Nduka Obaigbena.

L-r… Executive Director, Zenith Bank, Dr. (Mrs.) Adobi Nwapa; founder and chairman of Zenith Bank Plc , Jim Ovia , Group Managing Director / CEO, Zenith Bank Plc, Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji.

Minister of Information and National Orientation Alhaji Mohammed Idris presents the Minister of the Year award to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria Nyesom Wike.

L-r… Former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, with Senator Ifeanyi Araraume.

L-R… Group Chief Human Resources Officer, Dangote Industries Limited, Nglan Niat; Managing Director, Aliko Dangote Foundation, Zouera Youssoufou; Minister of Information and National Orientation; Mohammed Idris Malagi; Chief of Staff to President/Chief Executive, Dangote Industries Limited, Ibrahim Dikko, holding the Company of the Year award won; and Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Dangote Industries Limited, Anthony Chiejina at the Thisday 30th Anniversary/Arise News at 12 award in Lagos on Monday, January 27, 2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

