Rivers Police Commissioner urges officers to plan for life after retirement

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga Adepoju has advised officers of the state police command to plan ahead of retirement, emphasizing the importance of self-preparedness.

The Commissioner who spoke at the 20th-anniversary celebration of Cadet ASP Course 22, held at the Police Officers’ Mess, Old GRA, Port-Harcourt, likened the Police job to a race, where individuals must take charge of their own pension and well-being.

He noted that “Government work alone cannot guarantee wealth, and officers should not rely solely on colleagues or miracles for support while on retirement.”

CP Adepoju urged officers to set goals, plans and pray for a meaningful life after retirement.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, ACP Israel Ukpong, a member of the Cadet ASP Course 22, expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity to fulfill their dreams.

He reflected on the journey, which began with 609 Cadet Officers on 1st February 2005, but they are now 510 and acknowledged the challenges and losses faced along the way.

The event was attended by the Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga Adepoju and his Management Team, Members of the Cadet ASP Course 22, family members, friends, members of the Press and other well-wishers.

The highlight of the event was the cutting of the Anniversary Cake and a group photograph of the celebrants.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2