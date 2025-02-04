35.3 C
Lagos
February 4, 2025
Trending now

17,000 applications received so far for recruitment of Teachers in Abia- Abia…

Delta APC backs Ogbe over NCDMB’s training programme

Governor Mutfwang to appointees: “your appointment is not a privilege but a…

FCT Area Council Polls: INEC tasks CSOs on delegates/vote buying syndrome

Gunmen abduct 10 passengers in Ondo

SHIN visits NCDMB, gets assurances of support for oil industry projects

Edo Election: INEC submits more BVAS machines as Ighodalo closes case

Rivers cult war claims 3 lives, 3 suspects arrested

THISDAY 30th anniversary, Arise News  @12th  award held in Lagos 

Afriland Properties appoints Emodi as MD/CEO

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Rivers cult war claims 3 lives, 3 suspects arrested

by Peter Anayo0105

Three persons have been confirmed dead in a clash between rival cult groups in Onne, Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

A community source told newsmen that the clash which resulted in sporadic gunfire in the area, with some houses allegedly burnt, forced residents to flee, disrupting the peace of the community.

Our Correspondent gathered that a renowned cultist identified as ‘Small Lighter, who had been terrorising the area was among those killed in the cult clash.

It was gathered that one of the groups had initially launched an attack on the other on Friday night, killing two members, which led to a reprisal attack on Saturday.

The spokesperson of the police command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed the incident, adding that three suspects have been arrested.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Igbo-Jah Murder: Police Dismiss, Arraign Killer Officer, Ozonwanji

NewChampion

FG pledges enhanced security for south-east region

Editor

Police recover car of kidnapped Anambra lawmaker

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO