Rivers cult war claims 3 lives, 3 suspects arrested

Three persons have been confirmed dead in a clash between rival cult groups in Onne, Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

A community source told newsmen that the clash which resulted in sporadic gunfire in the area, with some houses allegedly burnt, forced residents to flee, disrupting the peace of the community.

Our Correspondent gathered that a renowned cultist identified as ‘Small Lighter, who had been terrorising the area was among those killed in the cult clash.

It was gathered that one of the groups had initially launched an attack on the other on Friday night, killing two members, which led to a reprisal attack on Saturday.

The spokesperson of the police command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed the incident, adding that three suspects have been arrested.

