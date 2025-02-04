Remita’s Multi-Channel Platform Ensures Seamless 2025 JAMB UTME ePIN Sales Nationwide 

As millions of Nigerian students prepare for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), Remita, the nation’s foremost indigenous payment company, is reaffirming its commitment to seamless, secure, and inclusive transactions with the commencement of ePIN sales for the UTME and Direct Entry (DE) registration.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) officially announced the commencement of the 2025 UTME on Monday the 3rd of February 2024. Sales of Direct Entry application documents and ePIN vending will run from the 3rd February to the 7th of April 2025. To this end, Remita encourages students to leverage its streamlined platform for a hassle-free process.

For years, JAMB has played a pivotal role in standardizing university admissions, ensuring a level playing field for all candidates. In the same vein, Remita has emerged as a transformative force in financial technology, eliminating payment bottlenecks and making critical services more accessible. The sustained integration of Remita into JAMB’s annual registration process further cements Remita’s reputation as a trusted partner in advancing national development.

“With millions of transactions processed securely every year, Remita remains a trusted partner for educational institutions, students, and businesses. Our work with JAMB underscores our dedication to ensuring that candidates can focus on preparing for their future – not worrying about payment delays or inefficiencies,” says Chinedu Alisa, Head of Enterprise Assets Team, Remita

Candidates can now purchase ePINs effortlessly through various Remita channels, including the Remita website, mobile app, and authorized agent locations. To register, candidates must first generate their profile code by sending an SMS with their National Identification Number (NIN) to 55019 or 66019 in the format: e.g NIN [space] 1234567890. They will then receive a 10-digit profile code on their phone, which can be used to purchase their ePINs via the Remita platform.

Through a simple and intuitive process, students can then visit the Remita website, select ‘UTME Only’ or ‘UTME + Mock ‘ or ‘Mock Only,’ enter their profile code and registered phone number, complete payment, and receive their PIN instantly.

Alisa emphasized the company’s dedication to education and accessibility, stating “Education should not be hindered by financial barriers. At Remita, we are committed to providing a seamless, inclusive, and secure payment experience that ensures every aspiring university student, regardless of their location or access to banking infrastructure, can register for the UTME without stress. This is more than just a transaction-it’s about unlocking opportunities.”

To further enhance convenience, Remita has empowered agents, schools, and accredited partners across the country, ensuring that ePINs are available through trusted networks. These partners also benefit from increased commissions when purchasing in bulk via Remita, reinforcing a sustainable ecosystem that rewards efficiency and broadens access to education. However, Remita warns against unauthorized price inflation by agents, reiterating that ePINs must be sold strictly at JAMB’s approved prices, with violators subject to appropriate penalties.

JAMB has categorized the cost of registration into four different pricing structures to cater to various candidates’ needs. Remita’s multi-channel payment infrastructure ensures that students, regardless of location, can complete their registration without disruption, fostering a fair and transparent admissions process.

Beyond facilitating JAMB registration, Remita continues to play a critical role in Nigeria’s education ecosystem, powering tuition payments and other essential academic transactions. Its dedication to financial inclusion and digital transformation has positioned it as a leading force in the country’s payment industry. As Nigeria embraces the future of technology-driven education, partnerships like this are instrumental in shaping an ecosystem where every student has an equal opportunity to thrive.

According to recent global studies, digital payment adoption in education significantly enhances accessibility and reduces administrative delays, ultimately contributing to improved enrollment rates and higher completion rates. A report by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) highlights that technology-driven solutions are pivotal in achieving Sustainable Development Goal 4 (Quality Education), emphasizing the need for strategic collaborations between educational institutions and fintech providers like Remita. By continuously innovating and leveraging its robust payment technology, Remita is not just facilitating JAMB registration—it is reaffirming its role as a catalyst for change, ensuring that no student is left behind in their pursuit of higher education.

Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL) is a leading provider of electronic payment solutions, which empowers everyone everywhere to do more. With a steadfast commitment to simplifying payments, Remita has become an essential partner for businesses aiming to optimise their financial operations. Under the visionary leadership of Managing Director, ‘DeRemi Atanda, Remita continues to provide cutting-edge payment solutions to individuals and organisations across various sectors in Nigeria as it sets to expand to the African continent.