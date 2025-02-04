NLC suspends nationwide protest against 50% telecoms tariff increase

.As FG sets up 10-man c’ttee to review hike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Monday night announced the suspension of its nationwide protest on 50 per cent hike in telecommunications tariff slated for Tuesday, February 4.

It called off the strike after a meeting with top officials of the federal government.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, NLC President, Joe Ajaero, said the Government had agreed to set up a larger Committee to review the entire tariff structure.

He said : “We emphasized that the NLC is the largest organisation in Africa, and no stakeholder consultation can exclude us and still stand.

“On that basis, they agreed to form a broader committee to ensure a fair and inclusive agreement to look at the entire tariff structure as a model to come out with a realistic and all-inclusive agreement.

“So the committee will be made up of five representatives, from both sides and expected to come out with a result after two weeks.

“That will determine the next line of action and the process of engagement. The symbolic action of submitting the letters tomorrow will be put on hold until the outcome of such a committee.

“The outcome of such a committee is what will determine our next line of action in terms of protest, in terms of boycott, and in terms of even withdrawal of services, which are the three issues we put online.”

Ajaero said that the NLC remains concerned about other pressing economic issues, including electricity tariffs and burdensome taxes on workers.

“We have also expressed our displeasure over the high electricity tariff and the unbearable tax regime, which is killing workers. These remain unresolved issues that must be addressed,” he said.

Similarly, in a statement, the federal government confirmed that a 10-Man Committee has been set up to Review the Increment on Telecom’s Tariff.

The statement said : “The Federal Government has met with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) with a view to reaching a common ground on the recent 50 percent increment on the telecommunication tariff by the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC).

“The meeting, which was at the behest of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, CON, was aimed to maintain industrial harmony and to also protect the interest of Nigerians.

“The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, who spoke on behalf of the Federal Government, said that the purpose of the meeting was to look into the study carried out by the NCC which led to the 50 percent increment on telecommunications tariff.

“After extensive deliberation, the two bodies agreed to set up a 10-man Committee comprising five members from the Federal Government and five from the NLC to review the study by the NCC to review the study by NCC and submit its report within two weeks.

“So, the summary of it is that Labour and the Nigerian Labour Congress specifically and the delegation of the federal government have set up a committee of five each.

“We are going to meet here continuously for the next two weeks. And at the end of the second week, we will now come up with a recommendation that we will give to government and the organised Labour for final consideration.

“The NLC president, Comrade Joe Ajaero said that it will wait till the outcome of the Committee to determine its next line of action.

“Present at the meeting were Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijanni, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida, Minister of Labour and Employment, Alhaji Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi, Minister of Budget and National Planning,Atiku Bagudu, National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu among others.”

The statement was signed by Seguin Imohiosen Director, Information & Public Relations.