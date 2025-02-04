Killers of the Fatinoyes to die by hanging –Court

Three persons have been convicted and sentenced to death by hanging by an Ogun State High Court for killing a couple, Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye, and their son, Oreoluwa, on New Year Day in 2023.

The presiding judge, Justice Basirat Adebowale sentenced the trio of Adekanbi Lekan, who was driver of the deceased, Odetola Ahmed and Adeniyi Waheed, after delivering a judgement which lasted for more than three hours.

The trio were arraigned alongside Fadairo Temitope (wife of the first defendant); Adekambi Adenike, the mother; Owolaja Aanuoluwapo; Usman Azeez, Abass Odetola and Adewusi Lukman on Monday.

They were arraigned on a 24-count accusation that included, among other things, receiving stolen property, escaping from lawful custody, conspiracy to commit murder, armed robbery, and perverting the course of justice.

Delivering the judgement, Justice Adebowale held that the prosecution proved its cases against the three major defendants beyond reasonable doubt.

The judge found them guilty of gruesomely murdering the couple and the son before setting the corpses on fire.

The judge found the first, second, and third defendants guilty, on counts one to nine, and sentenced them to death by hanging or lethal injection, life in prison with hard labor, and 14 years in prison, among other punishments.

In addition, Lekan’s wife was found guilty of counts 12 and 14 and given a four-year sentence that would run concurrently.

The judge discharged the mother on counts 12, 13 and 14, but found her guilty of count 15, sentencing her to one year imprisonment from the day of remand.