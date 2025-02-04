Hazie Masters Club: Blending Investment, Charity, and Camaraderie to Redefine Social Clubs in Nigeria

In a country where social clubs are often seen as mere avenues for leisure and networking, Hazie Masters International Club is charting a different course. This Lagos-based organisation has seamlessly combined investment, philanthropy, and camaraderie to establish itself as a trailblazer among social clubs in Nigeria. Under the leadership of High Chief Richard Ifeanyi Agbapuru, the club has not only achieved significant milestones in the hospitality industry but has also demonstrated an unwavering commitment to uplifting the less privileged. Precious Ugwuzor writes that with a ₦7 billion valuation and a soon-to-be-completed 62-bedroom hotel in Lagos, Hazie Masters is proving that social clubs can be engines of economic growth and social change. As its vision expands to include further investments and scholarship initiatives, Hazie Masters is setting the standard for what it means to be a modern, impactful social club in Nigeria

In the heart of Lagos, Hazie Masters International Club is setting itself apart not just as a social club but as a transformative force in Nigeria’s hospitality industry and a beacon of hope for the less privileged. With a vision firmly grounded in investment and philanthropy, the club, under the leadership of High Chief Richard Ifeanyi Agbapuru, is rewriting the script for how social clubs operate in contemporary Nigeria.

A Hotel to Revolutionise Hospitality

Hazie Masters is on the brink of completing its flagship project – a 62-bedroom hotel located on Ago Palace Way in Okota, Lagos. Expected to be ready by March or April 2025, the multi-storey hotel is a testament to the club’s commitment to long-term investment and economic development.

Speaking at the club’s end-of-year party, High Chief Agbapuru emphasised the importance of this milestone: “Our club has achieved much this year, particularly with respect to our investment objectives,” he said. “Once the current hotel is completed and becomes functional, we plan to embark on another hotel project in Victoria Island.”

The upcoming project, like the Okota hotel, is expected to generate jobs for both graduates and non-graduates, underscoring Hazie Masters’ dedication to creating opportunities for Nigerians.

Charity: The Cornerstone of Hazie Masters

While Hazie Masters is making waves in the business world, it remains deeply committed to its philanthropic roots. High Chief Agbapuru explained that the club was founded with the primary aim of uplifting the less privileged, and this goal remains central to its activities.

“Hazie Masters has done much in its charity works by positively affecting the lives of motherless babies and other less privileged Nigerians,” he said.

To further its impact, the club plans to launch a scholarship scheme for indigent students across Nigeria. This initiative, Agbapuru noted, is in line with Hazie Masters’ belief in supporting education and providing opportunities for those in need.

A Unique Approach to Social Clubs

Hazie Masters International stands out as one of the most prestigious social clubs founded by people of Igbo descent. High Chief Agbapuru attributed the club’s success to the intelligence and discipline of its members, as well as their adherence to the club’s constitution.

“Hazie is the only social club that acts intelligently by making sure that what we do is in accordance with the provisions of the club’s constitution,” he said.

Unlike many other social clubs, Hazie Masters prioritises financial discipline. Agbapuru highlighted the club’s unique approach to managing its finances: “Some clubs may generate the sum of ₦2 billion in a particular year and end up spending about ₦3 billion, thereby incurring a deficit of ₦1 billion. This is contrary to the way we operate at Hazie Masters. In our own case, if we generate ₦2 billion in a year, we can spend ₦1.5 billion and plough back the balance of half a billion into investment to generate more income. This is why we do not lack cash most times.”

This focus on sustainability and reinvestment has positioned Hazie Masters as a model for other clubs, demonstrating that social organisations can achieve financial success while still making a positive impact on society.

An Evening of Celebration and Camaraderie

The club’s end-of-year party, held at its newly completed event centre adjacent to the under-construction hotel, was a night to remember. Members and their spouses gathered for an evening of high-class entertainment, fine dining, and heartfelt appreciation. A live band from Asaba, Delta State, provided music, while guests enjoyed an atmosphere of joy and togetherness.

One of the evening’s highlights was the club’s gesture of appreciation towards its members’ wives. High Chief Agbapuru explained the rationale behind this: “This is a way of appreciating our wives and to make them show us more love,” he said.

Not less than ₦42 million was raised as take-away cash for the women, and they were also presented with high-quality gift items. This public show of love and gratitude reinforced the strong family values that Hazie Masters promotes.

The evening was made even more special by the contributions of six club members who sponsored the event. Agbapuru praised their generosity, stating, “These members spent huge sums of money to ensure that every arrangement was top-notch. They were joyfully appreciated along with their spouses.”

Leading the Wealthy

Leading Hazie Masters International Club, a group of successful industrialists and businessmen, is no small task. High Chief Richard Ifeanyi Agbapuru, who serves as the club’s chairman, candidly shared the complexities of managing a group of wealthy and independent-minded individuals.

“Leading a club of men who are financially rich in their own right is not a child’s play because rich men are the most difficult people to lead,” he admitted. “In most cases, one would observe some care-free attitude, and to checkmate such behaviour is not easy. Sometimes, we disagree so much among ourselves, but the good thing is that at the end of the disagreement, we come to an agreement and move forward.”

Despite these challenges, Agbapuru expressed satisfaction with the progress made under his leadership, noting that unity among members remains a driving force for the club’s success. “We are largely doing our best in terms of leadership, and hopefully, we shall get to the level where everyone understands what we are doing. We are happy with our members,” he said.

A Legacy of Sustainability and Impact

Hazie Masters International Club is not just about socialising; it is a symbol of how social clubs can be engines for economic growth and social transformation. By blending investment with philanthropy, the club is proving that organisations rooted in culture and camaraderie can also be agents of meaningful change.

With a hotel project set to redefine hospitality in Lagos, plans to expand to Victoria Island, and a robust philanthropic agenda, Hazie Masters is laying the groundwork for a legacy that extends beyond its members. Its disciplined financial approach, rooted in sustainability, ensures that the club remains financially secure while delivering on its promises to society.

The Future of Hazie Masters International

As the club looks to the future, it is clear that its vision extends far beyond its immediate projects. The planned scholarship scheme, alongside ongoing investments, underscores Hazie Masters’ commitment to building a better Nigeria. High Chief Agbapuru’s leadership has been instrumental in charting this course, and his pragmatic approach to challenges ensures that the club remains on track to achieve its goals.

The end-of-year party, a celebration of achievements and a testament to the club’s values, reflected the strong bonds that hold Hazie Masters together. With live music, heartfelt tributes, and an atmosphere of shared joy, the event encapsulated the spirit of a club that is much more than a social gathering – it is a community dedicated to making a difference.

As Hazie Masters International Club continues to grow, it serves as a shining example of what is possible when vision, discipline, and compassion come together. In the words of High Chief Agbapuru, “We are happy with what we have achieved so far, and we are confident that the future holds even greater things for Hazie Masters.”

This mix of intelligent leadership, sound financial management, and a commitment to social responsibility has cemented Hazie Masters International’s reputation as one of Nigeria’s most prestigious and forward-thinking social clubs. It is a model that others would do well to emulate.

Precious Ugwuzor wrote in from Lagoa