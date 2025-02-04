Gunmen abduct 10 passengers in Ondo

Ten travellers have been reportedly abducted by suspected gunmen along the Owo-Ipele-Benin Highway in Ondo State.

The victims were said to be returning from a South-South state to Akure when the attackers seized them.

It was learnt that the commercial vehicle in which they were travelling was later abandoned by the roadside,

This prompted other drivers passing on the same route to alert relevant authorities.

Confirming the report, the Ondo State police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami,said seven persons were abducted by the miscreants.

According to the PPRO, investigations are ongoing, and more updates will be shared as they unfold.

Sources revealed that the kidnappers have contacted the victims’ families to demand ransom for their release.

It would be recalled barely two weeks ago, five farmers were killed by unknown gunmen suspected to be Fulani Herdsmen in the Akure North area of the state.

The killers were yet to be apprehended.

